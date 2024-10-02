Rep. Jessica Giannino honored asLegislator of the Year by the MassCOP

Special to the Journal

State Representative Jessica Giannino has been named Legislator of the Year by the Massachusetts Coalition of Police (MassCOP), an organization representing thousands of law enforcement professionals across the Commonwealth. The award was presented in recognition of Rep. Giannino’s dedication to supporting the needs of police officers and advocating for public safety initiatives that strengthen communities.

“I am deeply honored to be recognized by the Massachusetts Coalition of Police,” said Representative Jessica Giannino (D-Revere). “Our law enforcement officers put their lives on the line every day to protect the people of Massachusetts, and I am committed to ensuring they have the resources and legislative support they need to do their jobs effectively and safely.”

Rep. Giannino has been a strong advocate for policies that enhance public safety, improve working conditions for officers, and foster collaboration between law enforcement and the communities they serve. As the daughter of retired Revere Police Sergeant, Chris Giannino, Jessica has a deep understanding and personal connection to the issues that impact public safety. Throughout her legislative career, she has championed bills related to supporting law enforcement including most recently the passage of House Bill 4746, An Act relative to disability pensions for violent crimes. From the date of passage, this law will provide a one hundred percent regular compensation pension benefit for police officers who have suffered a “Violent Act Injury”, which is defined as “a serious and permanent personal bodily injury sustained as a direct and proximate result of a violent attack upon a person by means of a dangerous weapon, including a firearm, knife, automobile, explosive device or other dangerous weapon”.

“We were proud to honor State Representative Jessica Giannino as our Legislator of the Year. Her dedication to standing up for what is right and her understanding of the role of law enforcement is truly commendable. She was able to maneuver the bill, An Act Relative to Disability Pensions for Violent Crimes, through the House and eventually to the Governor’s desk for her signature. In addition to the violent injury bill, Rep Giannino has also filed a number of other bills for MassCOP and is very supportive of our efforts on Beacon Hill. We look forward to our continued collaboration to move legislation that is beneficial to our membership,” said Vice President John E. Nelson, Massachusetts Coalition of Police.

The Massachusetts Coalition of Police is the largest law enforcement union in the Commonwealth, representing over 5,000 officers. The Coalition is dedicated to ensuring the safety, fair treatment, and protection of law enforcement professionals throughout Massachusetts.