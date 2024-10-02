Revere’s School Resource Officers Bring their Talents Home

By Melissa Moore-Randall

A month into the new school year, Revere High School has been under scrutiny by the community, on social media, and in the news due to fighting both on and off school property. Last Wednesday, Mayor Keefe, Superintendent Kelly, SROs Singer, Internicola, Brenes, K9 Charlie, members of the RHS administration, teachers, parents, and other community leaders attended a safety forum regarding the recent incidents and the district’s steps moving forward.

Many members of the RHS community spoke including School Resource Officers Singer, Internicola, and Brenes. All emphasized that they are parents and understand the concern of parents about the escalating violence.

Their conversations also focused on the pride that they have for Revere and RHS. All are graduates of Revere High School and all stayed in their hometown serving in the Police Department. Throughout their presentation, the same message was echoed by all and that was that students, their safety and well-being are their highest priorities.

Officer Joe Singer, a 2002 graduate of RHS and founder of the Revere Boxing Outreach Program, is housed out of Revere High School. He spoke and got emotional, at times, about the role of SROs. “We do daily building checks, meet with administration, and write reports. However, we are also building relationships with these kids. We want all students to trust us and the police. Every day I get high fives and hugs from students which makes my day. Most of all I want each and every kid to know I would give my own life for them.”

Sgt. Joe Internicola is a 1994 graduate of RHS. In addition to being an SRO, Internicola is also a member of the RPD S.W.A.T. team. “Aside from dealing with police related issues, we try to bridge the gap between the school, students and Revere Police. We are firm but want the kids to know we are here for them today and will be there for them tomorrow despite what they do. I have four of my own children so I genuinely care for the kids as if they were my own. I cannot express enough the need for students to say something if they see something.”

Officer Bryan Brenes, a 2008 graduate of RHS, is also one of the Department’s K9 officers and handler of K9 Charlie. “The physical and emotional well being of teachers and staff are our number one priority. That is also the reason I researched and eventually secured a comfort dog. Charlie and I do our best to make all of our students, teachers, and staff feel comforted and safe. It is amazing how Charlie’s presence positively affects everyone. I have a four year old son. I kiss him goodbye every morning and think this could be the last time I see him because protecting our students and safety is my number one priority.”

Principal Christopher Bowen is especially grateful for the SROs. “One of the best parts of the RHS community is the number of Revere Alumni like Officers Brenes and Singer and Sergeant Internicola who work as leaders in our community every day. I am very grateful to all of our community members for their interest in school safety, but especially to those who attended our school and have chosen to make this their professional home.”

Superintendent Dianne Kelly echoed Bowen. “It is truly amazing to see so many graduates come back to the Revere Public Schools and help bring up the next generation of students. You see the pride folks who grew up in Revere have for this community and for their diverse heritages. You see kids light up when they find out their teacher, or SROs, and many other staff members lived in their neighborhood. It creates a stronger relationship and that gives students a much richer learning experience. We are incredibly fortunate to have so many staff members who grew up in Revere, who attended Revere schools, and who now have brought their talents home.”

Mayor Patrick Keefe feels extremely fortunate to have the team of SROs. “They are extremely engaged in our student and family population, oftentimes going above and beyond the standard commitment to help generate meaningful relationships and create a safe environment for all of our schools.”

Assistant Superintendent Richard Gallucci, who is also a graduate of RHS, also expressed his gratitude.. “From doing their job everyday, they also stay active with the kids doing half day hoops, participating in outings with student/athletes, continuing to grow the boxing program, and of course bringing Charlie into the mix. The work they do everyday is amazing and we are lucky to have them and so are our students.”