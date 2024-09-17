Affordable Housing Trust Fund holds meeting



By Journal Staff

The board of the Revere Affordable Housing Trust Fund held its regular monthly meeting last Wednesday, September 11, in the City Hall Council Chambers. Chair Joe Gravelese, vice-chair Claire Inzerillo, and treasurer Anayo Osueke were on hand for the session, along with fellow board members Dean Harris, Laila Pietri, Deb Frank, Matthew Wolfer, and Dean Harris.

Osueke presented the treasurer’s report. He said the AHTF has a balance in its account of $652,901.64, which is an increase from the $647,454.27 balance from the previous month, reflecting the interest that has been earned in the AHTF’s account.

There was an update presented by Gravalese regarding the lottery that was held last month for the 20 affordable condo units at the 133 Salem St project. He said there still is an open question pertaining to the two units that had been set aside as a preference for Revere veterans. However, there were no applicants for the two units that had been set aside. Gravalese said the AHTF has been advertising for veterans to apply for the units for which the deadline was last Friday. He said that if eligible veterans do not apply for the units, they will go into the general pool.

Gravalese also provided an update on the status of the First Time Homebuyer Downpayment Assistance program to which the AHTF contributed $25,000 on top of a $25,000 grant awarded by the state. He noted that seven applications had been received and that the first five eligible applicants to file a completed application will receive a $10,000 grant each to be used toward their downpayment.

Gravalese also spoke briefly about city-owned and tax title properties on which it is hoped affordable housing will be built. Gravalese said that an RFP soon will be prepared by the city seeking applicants who are willing to develop affordable housing on those sites.

The board did not take a vote on whether to accept the Draft Strategic Plan that has been prepared by J.M. Goldson Associates. The board members are still reviewing the draft plan, which will guide the AHTF for a five-year period, with a vote as to whether to accept it likely to take place next month.

The board adjourned until its next meeting in October.