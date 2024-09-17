Broadway Master Plan meeting set for Sept. 25



Special to the Journal

City of Revere’s Department of Planning & Community Development to present updates on the Broadway Master Plan. A public meeting will be held on September 25th at Revere City Hall, City Council Chambers from 7:00 pm to 8:30 pm.

The City of Revere’s Department of Planning and Community Development (DPCD) has been conducting a parking, economic and land use analysis of Broadway, the city’s central commercial corridor, for the last year. At this meeting, the team, along with project consultants, will deliver its findings.

“We are excited to present final updates on the Broadway Master Plan, which will be completed this fall.” said Tom Skwierawski, DPCD Chief, “Through conversations with business owners and residents, and with our community meetings and online survey, we’ve gained a stronger understanding of what folks want to see along Broadway. We are ready to put that into a vision to position Broadway to thrive as the hub of economic and civic life in the city.”

The findings will cover some of the key items discussed with the community over the past year, including the need for more green space, improvement to walkability, and diversifying the mix of businesses and uses along the corridor.

More information on the Broadway Master Planning process and the steps the City’s Department of Planning and Community Development has taken to revitalize Broadway can be reviewed on the project page at Broadway Master Plan. The DPCD team has been supported in this work by consultants at Gamble and Associates, Landwise Advisors, and Stantec Engineering.

For more information about the Broadway Master Plan and Parking Study, please contact John Festa at [email protected] or at 781-286-8100 ext. 20318.

Language interpretation services are available upon request. For interpretation support, please contact Tarik Maddrey at [email protected] by September 20th, 2024.