Annual ALS & MS Walk for Living set for Oct. 6; Honors Jeffrey Siegal

Despite devastating diagnoses, the ALS (amyotrophic lateral sclerosis) and MS (multiple sclerosis) residents at the Leonard Florence Center for Living face each day with optimism, courage, determination and humor. ALS resident Martha Waite is a perfect example. Martha was diagnosed with ALS in October of 2018 at the age of 67. She first experienced “drop foot,” losing the use of her right leg, and then her left.

Martha graduated from Gordon College with a Bachelor of Science degree in both Elementary and Special Education and taught in private and public schools for over 30 years. She was ordained as a pastor in December of 2016 and worked as a children’s pastor with House of Hope Church for the homeless in Lynn. Today, Martha continues to work as the children’s pastor at First Baptist Church on the North Common and serves as the Director for House of Hope.

As Martha notes, living with other residents who have ALS helps her tremendously. “We have the unique opportunity to get to know others with this disease – people who understand exactly what we are going through,” says Martha. “We encourage each other.” Martha recalls her first days after moving into the Leonard Florence Center. “What really impressed me the most was the fact that there were none of the smells that you typically encounter in most nursing homes. I had my own room, my own bathroom and access to the café, spa, deli, chapel and library. The Center is genuinely my home.”

The ALS & MS Walk for Living enables residents as well as other attendees to participate in wheelchairs, ventilators or by foot. The two-mile walk, now in its 16th year, has become a much anticipated event in the local community. The Leonard Florence Center is operated by non-profit Chelsea Jewish Lifecare, an affiliate of Legacy Lifecare.

This year’s Walk for Living will honor Jeffrey Siegal, President & CEO of Geriatric Medical & Surgical Supply and its employees. Headquartered in Woburn, the company is the largest LTC focused distributor in New England and the fourth largest nationwide. With its mission to improve long-term care, Jeff and the Geriatric Medical family have close ties with Chelsea Jewish Lifecare.

“We are thrilled to pay tribute to Jeffrey Siegal and the wonderful employees in his company,” says Barry Berman, CEO of Chelsea Jewish Lifecare. “Everyone at Geriatric Medical has been extremely supportive of our organization. Their passion, dedication and generosity are truly remarkable.”

“I am so proud to be involved with the Leonard Florence Center for Living and the 2024 Walk for Living,” says Jeffrey Siegal. “The Center’s residents continuously inspire and amaze me. It is my fervent hope that this event will increase awareness about living with ALS and MS.”

WCVB Channel 5 news anchor Maria Stephanos, this year’s Walk Ambassador, will emcee the event. On a recent visit to the Leonard Florence Center for Living, Maria reflected on the word “living” in the center’s name. “That word means everything to the residents who call the center home,” explains Stephanos. “Walking into the Leonard Florence Center and you immediately see and feel that this is a very special place.”

The 2024 Walk for Living will take place at 10am on Sunday, October 6 at 165 Captains Row on Admiral’s Hill in Chelsea. Every single dollar raised goes directly back to patient care and programs for ALS and MS residents. To register, go to the Walk for Living website and click on register.

Following the dog friendly walk, there will be a BBQ hosted by Chili’s, face painting, live dance performances, a petting zoo and more. The $20 donation fee includes a Walk for Living tee shirt as well as all food and activities.

The Platinum level sponsor is M&T Banks; Gold Level is A.H.O.H;. Independent Newspaper Group is the media sponsor. For more information or to make a much-appreciated donation, please visit www.walkforliving.org or contact Walk Director Maura Graham at [email protected] or 617-409-8973. All donations are tax deductible.

Chelsea Jewish Lifecare is redefining senior care and re-envisioning what life should be like for those living with disabling conditions. The eldercare community includes a wide array of skilled and short-term rehab residences, ALS, MS and ventilator dependent specialized care residences, traditional and specialized assisted living options, memory care, independent living, adult day health, and homecare and hospice agencies that deliver customized and compassionate care.

Legacy Lifecare Inc. is a nonprofit management resources collaborative that provides small-to-mid-sized organizations with the infrastructure needed to succeed in today’s complex senior care environment. Affiliates include JGS Lifecare of Longmeadow, Deutsches Altenheim of West Roxbury, Armenian Nursing and Rehabilitation Center of Jamaica Plains, Elizabth Seton Residence and Marillac Residence of Wellesley, Sophia Snow Place in West Roxbury and Saint Joseph Living Center of Windham, CT.