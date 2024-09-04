Lottery Held for Affordable Units at New Revere Condo Development

Special to the Journal

Roy Avellaneda, Listing Agent, and Michael Albano, Listing Broker, of Metropolitan Boston Real Estate announced that they, along with Revere city officials, held the lottery to select buyers for 18 of the 20 affordable units at North Strand Condos, a 71-unit mixed income development located just off Route 1 at 133 Salem Street in Revere, the former site of the West Revere Health Center.

The lottery was held on Monday, August 19th, 2024, in the City Council chamber at Revere City Hall. In attendance were Mayor Patrick Keefe; Tom Skwierawski, Director of Planning & Development; Joe Gravalese and Matt Wolford, respectively Chair and a member of the Affordable Housing Trust Fund; and members of the public, including some number of applicants.

A total of 131 prospective buyers submitted applications during the 60-day application period which ended on July 31st, 2024. Of those, 97 eligible applicants were included in the lottery.

All 97 eligible applicants’ names were drawn from a spinning drum beginning at 6 PM. Preference was given to applicants who either live or work in Revere. The results are available at:

https://www.northstrandcondos.com/nsc-lottery-results.

Two units were earmarked for veterans. But, as there were no veteran applicants for those units, the City has left the application period for those two units open until September 13th, 2024, and, assuming at least two applications are received from eligible veterans, a second drawing will take place on September 18th. If both of those units cannot be awarded to veterans they would be awarded to an applicant from the previous drawing.

Area developer Broadway Capital acquired the former West Revere Health Center (when), and working together with Metropolitan Boston Real Estate, which specializes in marketing mixed-income residential development, have created 51 market-rate and 20 affordable-rate studio, 1 BR, and 2 BR apartments. Said Roy Avellaneda, Listing Agent, “With North Strand Condos, Broadway Capital has given new life to a property, and in the process, created a real opportunity for people in general, but especially, folks who live or work in Revere to realize the American dream of home ownership.”

There are still market rate units available. Contact Roy and set up a showing or attend an upcoming weekend open house.