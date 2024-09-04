Gov. Healey Proclaims Sept. as ‘Emergency Preparedness Month’

Gov. Maura Healey has declared September 2024 as Emergency Preparedness Month to highlight the importance of emergency preparedness and to encourage planning for disasters and other types of emergencies.

The Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency (MEMA), the Massachusetts Department of Public Health (DPH), and other state, local, and nonprofit agencies will promote preparedness through various public outreach efforts throughout the month. These efforts are part of a month-long national campaign themed “This is why I prepare.” The goal is to personalize the reasons why local leaders and officials prepare for emergencies while encouraging others to do the same.

“Lieutenant Governor Driscoll and I have visited communities across Massachusetts impacted by the devastating effects of severe flooding and other significant weather events. We know that emergency readiness is essential to our collective ability to prepare for, respond to, and recover from hazards and threats,” said Governor Healey. “After the floods experienced by Massachusetts communities in 2023, I proposed and the Legislature enacted Massachusetts’ first Disaster Relief and Resilience Fund to increase support for municipalities and strengthen resiliency statewide. During preparedness month, I encourage all residents to assess their readiness and rely on the many resources available to prepare for the unexpected.”

“The Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency, Department of Public Health, and other public safety agencies collaborate closely with Massachusetts communities and across all levels of federal, state, and local government to increase our readiness amid evolving threats to our landscape,” said Lt. Governor Kim Driscoll. “Emergency Preparedness Month provides an opportunity to build upon our strong partnerships and continue the important work of preparing for the unexpected.”

“Preparedness is vital to recovery and resilience. Emergency Preparedness Month reminds us about the importance of taking proactive steps to protect loved ones and reduce the impacts of an emergency or disaster,” said Public Safety and Security Secretary Terrence Reidy. “I’m grateful to MEMA and our many public health and safety partners for their dedication to enhancing statewide readiness and providing Massachusetts residents with essential preparedness planning resources.”

Throughout September, MEMA and DPH will share information on their social media accounts about emergency preparedness topics, including emergency planning, building an emergency kit, preparing for disasters, youth preparedness, ways to get involved in community preparedness, and more.

Visit Mass.gov/ready to find emergency preparedness tips available in several different languages, safety tips for specific threats and hazards, preparedness resources from the MEMA, DPH, and the Massachusetts Office on Disability, and other information.