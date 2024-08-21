Volare now serving Sunday Brunch Buffet

By Melissa Moore-Randall

One of Broadway’s most popular restaurants, Volare Cucino Italiano & Bar has added a Sunday brunch buffet.

The brunch buffet has quickly become popular with patrons. Served on Sundays from 11:30-2:00, the buffet includes a wide selection of brunch items including staple breakfast items such as scrambled eggs, sausage, bacon, french toast, pancakes, and hash browns. In addition, there is a carving station of prime rib and pork, fish, chicken and pasta choices, orange juice, coffee, fresh fruit and assorted desserts such as cannolis, carrot cake, and mousse.

With a reasonable price of $20, brunch cocktails such as Bloody Mary’s and Mimosas (orange, watermelon, raspberry, passion fruit) are an additional $10 each. There is also a full bar available during brunch.

Volare, located at 388 Broadway is open Monday-Saturday from 3:00 p.m. -1:00 a.m. and Sundays 11:30 a.m. -1:00 p.m. serving food up until midnight daily. In addition to brunch, they have daily specials including delectable and unique pasta, seafood, and beef/chicken dishes which are usually followed by one of their staple appetizer dishes like the Polpette (veal, beef and pork meatballs) and Salsiccia E Friarielli (sauteed rabe, garlic chips, sausage and polenta). Specialty cocktails include Expresso, Pistashio and French martinis and desserts such as Italian favorites cannoli, tiramisu and sfinci.

In addition to their comfortable bar area, Volare has spacious seating for dates, dinner with friends and gatherings of up to 75 people.

Volare is also available on Uber Eats. Check out Facebook and Instagram to view their full food and drink menus.