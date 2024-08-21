News Briefs

Purple Bow Campaign for Overdose Awareness Kicks Off Aug. 22 in East Boston

The 3rd annual Adopt-A-Pole for Overdose Awareness campaign will begin on August 22 at North Suffolk Community Services’ recovery support center, Recovery on the Harbor, located at 979 Bennington St., East Boston.

From August 22 through August 31, 1,000 purple bows will be tied to poles and lamp posts across several communities, each bow tagged with the name of a loved one lost to overdose. The event aims to raise awareness, end overdose stigma, and honor those who have passed. Nonprofit sponsors include Scars in Heaven, The Bridge Recovery Center, and more