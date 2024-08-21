Registration Deadlines Upcoming for September 3 State Primary

By Adam Swift

A number of voter deadlines are coming up in the next week for the state primary election on Tuesday, Sept. 3.

The last day to register to vote for that primary is Saturday, August 24, according to Election Commissioner Paul Fahey.

“City hall will be open on that day from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.,” said Fahey. “Or you can register online, but you need to do this by that date in order to be able to vote in the state primary on Sept. 3.”

The application deadline for those who wish to vote by mail is on Monday, August 26 at 5 p.m. Fahey said the city needs to receive the applications by then in order to get out a ballot to anyone who wishes to vote by mail.

“The last deadline is the in-person absentee application deadline if you wish to vote in person in city hall, and that is on August 30 at 5 p.m.,” said Fahey.

Anyone with questions about the deadlines or the election in general is encouraged to contact the election department at (781) 286-8200.

On the Democratic state primary ballot, a number of incumbent candidates are running unopposed for reelection, including Senator Elizabeth Warren, Congresswoman Katherine Clark, Governor’s Councilor Terrence Kennedy, state Senator Lydia Edwards, and state Representatives Jessica Giannino and Jeff Turco.

There are contested races on the Democratic side for Clerk of the Supreme Judicial Court between Erin Murphy and Allison Cartwright, and for Clerk of the Superior Court (Civil Business) between John E. Powers, III and Faustina Gabriel.

The Republican primary ballot has a three-way race to challenge Warren in the U.S. Senate between Robert Antonellis, Ian Cain, and John Deaton.