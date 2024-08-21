RMA Teacher, Jenna Thomas, Ready to knockout Cancer

By Melissa Moore-Randall

Jenna Thomas, a teacher at Rumney Marsh Academy will be stepping into the boxing ring. On October 10, she will be participating in the Belles of the Brawl XI hosted by Haymakers for Hope which has raised over $25 million for organizations fighting cancer.

Thomas, 31, who will be starting her 8th year of teaching at RMA in the fall and is also the middle school cross country coach, is not new to boxing.

“I have been boxing for a couple of years. This is my first sanctioned amateur fight. I am fighting for my Nana who lost her battle with breast cancer in 2010. All of the women who apply have to commit to four months of training and the ability to raise $10,000.”

Thomas will be hosting a fundraiser on August 19 at The Rooftop on the Envoy from 6:00-9:30 p.m to help raise the $10,000 to participate in the October 10 event.

“It’s no secret that cancer has left its mark on the lives of most people. I was only 8 years old when my Nana was first diagnosed with breast cancer. Luckily she was able to fight back against the cancer with chemo and surgery, and a year later was in remission. When I was 17, Nana’s cancer came back and she passed away. I was devastated that she had missed out on so many big and beautiful moments in our lives. I am excited to participate in this event and honored for the opportunity to fight back against this horrific disease that I have watched affect family, friends, and students alike. It is vitalizing to know that every dollar that we raise together could give someone more time with the person they love.”

According to their website, “Since 2011, Haymakers for Hope has been empowering ordinary people to rise to a competitive challenge while raising funds for cancer research, care, awareness, and survivorship. Whether through our signature boxing program, a charity road race, golf outing or polar plunge, we help people put up a fight against cancer and be transformed in the process. Haymakers for Hope events have raised millions for cancer-related causes.