CityLab Innovation High School, Canopy Project Partners to Spotlight Local Innovations in Education

CityLab Innovation High School is thrilled to announce its inclusion in the Canopy project, a nationwide initiative showcasing innovative learning environments.

The Canopy project, backed by education leaders, school designers, and researchers, highlights educational approaches with a focus on equity and student-centered practices. As a participant in the Canopy project, CityLab is recognized for local innovations in K–12 education, contributing to a national dialogue while spotlighting the unique strengths of our community.

This project, stewarded by the Center on Reinventing Public Education and Transcend Education, aims to inspire dialogue and celebrate creative practices within our local education landscape.

“We are excited to join the Canopy Project and share our local innovations with a national audience,” said Dr. Stacey Mulligan, Principal at CityLab Innovation High School. “At CityLab, we are committed to creating equitable and student-centered learning environments that reflect the needs of our community and students.”

CityLab and Revere Public Schools look forward to engaging with local and regional media outlets to share our story and inspire dialogue around innovative education in our community. For more information about the Canopy project, visit canopyschools.org.