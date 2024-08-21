A.C. Whelan Teacher Jennifer Kingston Continues Family Legacy

By Melissa Moore-Randall

A name that resonates with Revere students, teachers and parents in Revere is Kingston. For almost 4 decades the Kingston family has been an integral part of Revere Public Schools.

For three decades, George Kingston, was a teacher and later principal. His son, Chris Kingston, has been a Revere educator for over 20 years. Now, the family legacy has continued with Jenn Kingston, George’s granddaughter and Chris’s niece, who is a teacher at the A.C. Whelan School.

Jenn was born, raised and educated in Revere Public Schools. Daughter of School Committee Member John Kingston and mom Maria, who immigrated from El Salvador in the 1980s, she will begin her 12th year as a Revere educator this year.

“My mom came here in the 1980s from El Salvador. I was very fortunate to grow up with my paternal grandparents living next door and my maternal grandmother living downstairs. They shaped who I am today and appreciate the extra level of parenting I received. As one of the oldest on both sides of my family, it’s really special to watch my younger brother and cousins grow up.” Jenn’s brother, Jeff, is also a Revere Police Officer.

A 2010 graduate of Revere High School, Jenn attended Assumption College and graduated in 2014 with a degree in History and Elementary Education. She later continued her education earning a Master’s Degree in Educational Administration from UMass Boston and a CAGS in Reading from American International College.

Not only did Kingston want to continue a family legacy, she also wanted to do something to give back to the community.

“My first experiences teaching were helping my grandmother learn English and teaching my cousin how to read. I wanted to do something meaningful that would give back to my community. I loved school and had l amazing teachers who are now my colleagues. Of course, my favorite teachers will always be my grandfather and my uncle.”

“I taught third and fourth grade. I transitioned to teaching English (ESL) to students who are new to the country. I love being a part of a student’s first educational experiences here. From my mom’s experiences, I know that being new to the country is an emotional experience, and I hope to bring some positivity to my students.”

“I love building connections with students and their families. The most rewarding moment of my career has been watching my first class graduate from high school. I am so proud of the class of 2024! I also work with some amazing educators and support staff, especially at Whelan.”