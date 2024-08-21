RPS Hires 100 New Teachers

District holds week-long orientation for new staff

Special to the Journal

Next week, Revere Public Schools will welcome a talented cohort of 100 new teachers to join the district’s dedicated team who will be teaching their first lessons in Revere when the new school year kicks off on Aug. 27.

The start of a new school year is always an exciting time, especially for new teachers. The 100 new hires will take part in training activities, a tour of the city, and learning about the community and the students. The mentoring program for new teachers in Revere has always been a valuable initiative.

“This is such an exciting time for educators. I think this might be the only profession in which we get to start all over again each year,” said Revere Superintendent Dr. Dianne Kelly. “The first day of school inspires a similar kind of anxious excitement for staff as it does for students. We’re meeting new colleagues for the first time; perhaps we have a new classroom neighbor or a new administrator we are working closely with. I’m sure our veteran staff will welcome our new colleagues with open arms.”

The dedication and passion of teachers like Jennifer Martinez is truly inspiring. Martinez, a 2013 Revere High School graduate, will return to her hometown to teach first grade ESL at Lincoln School.

After graduating from Revere High, Martinez went on to Bunker Hill Community College before transferring to Lesley University, earning a degree in Children, Youth, and Family Studies with a minor in Social Work.

“Upon graduating from Lesley, I felt uncertain about my career direction,” said Martinez. “I began working as a paraprofessional in Chelsea just before the COVID-19 pandemic hit. During the pandemic, I worked remotely as a paraprofessional for a kindergarten class.”

In October of the 2021-2022 school year, Martinez was unexpectedly asked to take over a first-grade foundational classroom.

“Although the request surprised me and initially made me nervous, I quickly fell in love with teaching,” she said.

She received her Master’s in Teaching English as a Second Language (TESOL) in 2023 from Salem State University and spent two years teaching in a first-grade foundational classroom before transitioning to a new role as a first-grade ESL teacher in Chelsea in 2023.

Martinez said her bilingual abilities in English and Spanish have been invaluable in working with diverse communities.

“It is deeply rewarding to give back to the community I grew up in, as well as to the city where I attended middle and high school,” she said. “Supporting English language learners is a passion of mine, and I am committed to advocating for their success. I believe that language barriers should never prevent anyone from achieving their potential, and I am dedicated to being there for students who need support the most. Teaching in my hometown allows me to leverage my skills and experiences in a meaningful way, making a direct impact on students’ lives.”

Martinez said that growing up in a household where English was a second language, she understands firsthand the challenges of adapting to a new school environment while learning a new language.

“This personal experience helps me relate to my students and empathize with their struggles,” she said. “It’s why I believe in being patient, understanding, and approaching my work with an open mind. I strive to make a positive impact on my students and serve as a resource for parents who might feel hesitant to get involved due to language barriers. I aim to be a dependable support for both students and their families.”

Martinez said that overall, coming back to teach in my hometown is a way for me to merge my personal ties with my professional aspirations, creating a fulfilling and impactful career. It’s rewarding to give back to the community that supported me and to contribute positively to the same educational environment where I once learned and grew.

It’s evident that Revere Public Schools is attracting a diverse and talented group of educators who are eager to make a positive impact on the lives of their students, like Gary Venenga, who will teach third grade ESL at Garfield Elementary School.

The son of a career soldier, Venenga grew up an “army brat” and was born in El Paso, TX, and then lived in Baumholder, Germany; Colorado Springs, CO; Weisbaden, Germany; Peachtree City, GA; Edwardsville, IL; and Kaiseersalutern, Germany.

Venenga came to Boston to study at Emerson College with an eye on a totally different career after graduating college.

“Before becoming an educator, I was a free-lance soundman for television programs,” said Venenga. “I was based out of Venice, CA, but worked all over the world.”

However, his volunteer work during this time led to his huge career switch.

‘Towards the end of my television career, I began to volunteer in Thailand at schools and orphanages teaching English,” said Venenga. “I eventually taught in South Korea and Thailand for many years. I earned a Master’s in Education from Framingham State; however, I attended the classes in Bangkok, Thailand.”

Venenga said he looks forward to discovering Revere through its children and their families.

“I love interacting with and helping kids. I love to laugh, have fun, and learn new things,” he said.

Revere Mayor Patrick Keefe said the continued excitement for and investment in Revere Public Schools speaks volumes.

“A quality education is something that sets cities and towns apart, and this year’s hiring numbers are a testament to the continued upward trajectory of our school district,” said Keefe. “We are very happy to see that so many incredible educational professionals have found a good career fit in Revere Public Schools, and we are excited to welcome them to our city and to introduce them to our students. This year’s group of new teacher hires is just another reminder that Revere is a vibrant, desirable, and exciting place to work.”

RPS still has around 20 open positions that the district is actively recruiting for. Most are special education and English as a Second Language (ESL) teacher positions. The district invites eligible candidates to apply through school spring at https://www.reverek12.org/apps/pages/index.jsp?uREC_ID=2191757&type=d&pREC_ID=2188903.

“I don’t think an educator ever forgets the nerves and excitement of their first day in the classroom,” said Revere School Committee Vice Chair Jacqueline Monterroso. “As a former teacher, I made lifelong memories with my kindergarteners, and I only wish the same for all our new and returning teachers. During the first-year teacher luncheon, I had the opportunity to meet a few of our new teachers and hear their “why” behind teaching. RPS is truly lucky to have so many talented and dedicated new teachers joining us this school year. A big welcome to our new and returning teachers! We are so excited for what this school year will bring, and we are thankful for the educators who make our district a wonderful learning environment for our students.”