Bikes not Bombs Hosts 37th Annual Bike-A-Thon

On September 8, Bikes Not Bombs will hold its 37th annual Bike-A-Thon, a community fundraiser to promote environmental sustainability and social justice.

The Bike-A-Thon, the organization’s largest fundraiser, is a social change benefit ride offering five route options: 10, 35, 50, 63, and 105 miles. Each route takes cyclists through some of greater Boston’s most scenic roads, with regular rest stops staffed with bike mechanics, medics, and plentiful healthy, energy-packed snacks to support riders on their journey. All routes begin and end at Stony Brook field in Jamaica Plain with breakfast beforehand and a delicious lunch, bike expo, and after-party when riders return.

For 40 years, Bikes Not Bombs has used the bicycle as a vehicle for powerful social change. The organization reclaims thousands of bikes each year, using them for International Partnerships in the Global South and in its innovative youth development programs. The youth development programs aim to provide youth in under-resourced neighborhoods opportunities to connect, learn, work, and discover their potential. This impact is made thanks to riders from the Boston area who participate and fundraise for the Bike-A-Thon. All of the proceeds from the event support Bikes Not Bombs’ personnel (youth and adult) and fund the bike recycling operations that make their initiatives possible.

Sign up to ride or volunteer at the event!