Obituaries 08-14-2024

Joan Robertson

She was positive, encouraging and always saw the silver lining in life’s challenges

Our dearest mother, grandmother and friend, Joan (Lombardi) Robertson, well known as Nama, passed away peacefully after a long illness surrounded by her family and loved ones on Thursday, August 8th at her home in Revere.

Joan was born on July 29th, 1934, in Everett to her late parents Nicholas and Charlotte (Clark) Lombardi. She was one of eight children and a graduate of Everett High School, Class of 1952. Following high school, Joan met the love of her life and husband, Carl D. Robertson. The couple were married in June of 1956 and settled in Revere where they began their family together.

Joan loved sports, especially her Boston Red Sox and controversial New York Jets, which her family loved to tease her about (and spoil her with memorabilia of). She is remembered as never being afraid to work or work hard, which attests to her retirement at the age of 80. Anyone who knows Joan knows that she was positive, encouraging and always saw the silver lining in life’s challenges.

Above all else, Joan loved her family. She adored her three children and loved and cared for her six grandchildren, as if they were her own kids. Joan was a strong Catholic and active participant in her family’s activities. She coached recreational and church organization’s boys’ and girls’ basketball, tee ball and taught CCD at St. Anthony’s Church.

Joan was predeceased by her mother and father, husband, daughter, Michelle A. Robertson and siblings: Winnifred Lombardi, Thomas W. Lombardi, Dorothy Baker, Rose Palmer, Carmen, Ralph and Anthony Lombardi.

She is survived by her sons, spouses and families: Michael A. Robertson and his wife, Tracy of Lynn, with children, Kristen Robertson and her son, John Paul Green of Revere, Michael D. Robertson, his wife, Kristianna and daughter, Isla Rose of Seabrook, NH and Briana Robertson and her fiancé, Tiffany Graham of Exeter, NH, Ronald N. Robertson and his wife, Leah of Winthrop with their children: Nicholas Robertson of Bridgewater, Dylan Robertson of Lebanon, ME and Alyssa Lamb of Winthrop; Ashley Robertson, daughter of late Michelle Robertson, of Revere and her fiancé, Huey O’Haire Jr. of Everett. Ashley was raised as Nama’s fourth child and became not only her caretaker, but her best friend.

A funeral will be conducted from the Vertuccio Smith & Vazza Beechwood Home for Funerals today, Wednesday, August 14th at 10 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass at 11 a.m. in St. Anthony of Padua Church, 250 Revere St, Revere. Interment will immediately follow in Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett.

In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. For online condolences, please visit: www.vertucciosmithvazza.com.

Janice Elizabeth Gazza

Retired hardworking, dedicated juvenile probation professional who cared deeply about the people she served.

Janice Elizabeth Gazza, 74, of Revere, passed away peacefully on August 8 surrounded by family and friends. She was born on February 6, 1950, in Somerville and was the beloved wife of the late Joseph Gazza, retired Revere Firefighter, devoted mother of Jennifer and Michael Gazza, loving sister of Marguerite Kelley, the late Francis Fournier (and his wife, Mal), and Norman Fournier; dear daughter of the late Myrtle and Lucian Fournier and daughter-in-law of the late Antonio and Marie (Errico) Gazza of Revere. She is also survived by many dear cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.

Janice, fondly known as Jan to her friends and family, was a loving, generous and compassionate person who brought joy and comfort to those around her. She was a thoughtful woman, always considering the needs and feelings of others before her own. Janice’s laughter, bubbly and infectious, was the kind that would echo through a room, leaving waves of happiness lingering in the air. No matter how short your interaction was with Jan, she surely left a lasting impression and a smile on your face.

Janice had a long and rewarding career in Juvenile Probation, Edward W. Brooke Courthouse with the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, before her retirement. She was a hardworking, dedicated professional who cared deeply about the people she served.

Though we mourn the loss of such a precious soul, it is a comfort to know that Janice’s spirit will continue to shine brightly in the hearts of all who knew her. We will continue to celebrate the life of our loving, funny, generous, and thoughtful Janice, remembering the laughter, the love, and the happiness she brought into our lives.

Her funeral will be from the Paul Buonfiglio & Sons Funeral Home, 128 Revere St., Revere on Thursday, August 15th at 10 a.m. followed by an 11 a.m. Mass at St. Anthony’s Church in Revere. Relatives and friends are kindly invited. A Visitation will be held today, Wednesday, from 4 to 8 p.m. Interment at Woodlawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in her memory to Triangle Inc. 450 Broadway, Malden, MA 02148, a special needs day program that has helped her son, Michael thrive.

Taryn Loretta Covell

Of Maine, formerly of Revere

It is with sadness in our hearts we say goodbye to Taryn Loretta Covell at the young age of 39 after her courageous battle with cancer on July 28, 2024.

Taryn was born on September 7, 1984 to Christopher and Karen Pettigrew (Covell) in Revere. She enjoyed 37 years in Revere until moving to Topsham, ME to be close to her family. Taryn will be missed by many but none more so by than her son, Troy Covell, her brother, CJ, niece, Addison Pettigrew who Taryn adored, her sister, Sierra Moore and her daughters, Auntie’s and Uncle’s from Canada, Dot and Ken Johnson, Allie and Stephen Hatfield, Silas and Linda Pettigrew; from Massachusetts, Auntie Ceil, Best friends, Sharon DeLorey, Rayshele Whaley; from, Maine Auntie Cindy, Leslie and Roland and Moma Lisa and James Hopkins and so many more family and friends including from Massachusetts, Canada, and Maine.

Taryn enjoyed spending time with family and friends. She was our family shutterbug you could guarantee she would be taking your picture capturing the best moments of all events, selfies included. One of her passions was her famous collages. When Taryn gave you a collage, you felt special and loved. Taryn didn’t go through a day without scratching her crossword tickets. Win or lose, they still brought a smile to her face, but when she won, that smile of hers was huge.

Long waiting at heaven’s gate are her Nana Carol Covell, Papa Robert Covell, Grammy Elaine Pettigrew, Grampie Silas Pettigrew, Uncles Robert Covell, Paul Norman and Kenny, Aunts Diane Grant, Belinda, and Cuzzo Lacie all with open arms.

There will be a celebration of life on Taryn’s birthday, September 7, 2024, at 27 Harmony Hill Road, Topsham, ME 04086 from 1 to 3 p.m.

Anthony Peters

“The Runner”

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Anthony Peters on August 7, 2024 at the age of 63.

Anthony was born in Boston on October 18, 1960 to the late John M. Peters and Wilma Stevens. His spirit is survived by his mother, Wilma Stevens, his brothers, Michael and Wayne Stevens as well as his aunt Aloha Winchester. He was the loving uncle of Lisa, Theresa and Justin Martori, and Lani Stevens; grand uncle of several nieces and nephews. He will be reunited in the afterlife with his late siblings: Debra Martori, Joseph Stevens and Raymond Stevens, nephew, John Joseph Martori and uncle, David Winchester.

Anthony was a graduate of Revere High School in 1979 where he was an avid track and field athlete. He later received a degree in book keeping and accounting from Bunker Hill Community College. He spent years traveling the country to run in a multitude of marathons and seeing the world

Anthony was known for his love of running, the band U2, and unwavering faith and love for his church community. He was a devout member of First Congregational Church in Revere, volunteering at the food pantry for decades. Tony worked as a car rental agent for Budget Avis Car Rental and was a member of IUE-CWA Local 201.

Burial services will be private. A Mass service preceded by a celebration of life will be held at the First Congregational Church on August 18 at 5 p.m.