Letter to the Editor

We need a change in Congress

Dear Editor,

We need to start electing more blue collar workers to the United States Congress. Our nation’s legislative bodies should represent the full spectrum of American society, and that includes the hardworking men and women who form the backbone of our economy. The voices of factory workers, construction laborers, truck drivers, and other blue-collar professionals are essential in shaping policies that truly address the struggles and dreams of working-class Americans.

For too long, Congress has been dominated by individuals lacking a deep understanding of the day-to-day challenges faced by working families. Blue collar workers bring a wealth of experience and a grounded perspective that is often missing in legislative debates. They understand the burden the cost of living because the issue is not a policy talking point for them—they live the struggle.

By electing blue-collar workers to the House of Representatives and the Senate, we can ensure that the concerns of the working class are not only heard but prioritized. Their firsthand experience would bring invaluable insights into crafting legislation that promotes economic help and opportunities for all, not just the privileged few.

Moreover, their presence in Congress would help restore faith in our democratic institutions. Many Americans feel disconnected from a political system that seems to cater to the elite. Elevating the voices of blue-collar workers in Washington would send a powerful message that our government is truly of, by, and for the people.

Blue Collar Worker,

Anthony Parziale