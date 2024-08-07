Remembering Revere football supporter William DiSisto

Coach Cicatelli said he was saddened to hear about the loss of William DiSisto, who passed away on July 15, 2024, at the age of 80.

Mr. DiSisto was the public address announcer at Revere home games for 35 seasons. He was known for his enthusiastic announcing of the names of Revere players for their tackles, pass-breakups, and touchdowns. For those who had the honor of sitting in the press box during games, Mr. DiSisto’s lighthearted interaction with official timer and Revere High classmate Ira Novoselsky was a show unto itself.

“Billy was a great guy who did so much for Revere sports, especially football, from his customary perch in the press box,” said Cicatelli. “When my dad died, Billy made sure to reach out to me. Billy was highly respected by our players and coaches, and he’s going to be missed.”

Novoselsky, the Ward 2 councillor, also paid tribute to his close friend. “Cisco was my best friend, a great person, and would do anything for anybody,” said Novoselsky.

Mayor Patrick Keefe also offered his touching words of tribute to Mr. DiSisto, stating, “Billy was a staple in the press box announcing football games for 35 years. I had the pleasure of sitting on the opposite side of the desk doing play-by-play for Revere TV, learning and watching some of the very best. Billy’s departure and untimely passing was a shock. However, I know between myself and clock official Councilor Ira Novoselsky, we intend on honoring Billy’s legacy in a respectful manner.”