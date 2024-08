Coach Cicatelli said the RHS Patriots’ pre-season camp will begin on Friday, Aug. 16. He expects close to 50 student-athletes in the Revere program this season, which would be an excellent turnout.

Revere will scrimmage Burlington on Saturday, Aug. 24 and Northeast Regional on Friday, Aug. 30.

Revere kicks off the regular season versus Whittier Tech on Friday, Sept. 6 at Harry Della Russo Stadium.