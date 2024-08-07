Danny Hou wins RHS football Ironman competition

By Cary Shuman

Revere High senior quarterback Danny Hou took top honors in the football team’s annual Ironman competition held July 26 on the sands of Revere Beach.

Hou posted the highest cumulative score in the four events that consisted of the 75-pound dumbbell carry, the 60-pound bag throw, an obstacle course, and a timed-run.

“I think people should watch for Danny on the field this season,” said Cicatelli. “He’s going to be a very good player for us.”

Youseff Benhamou took second place in the Ironman, followed by Silvio Neto in third place.

Kelly’s Roast Beef was the caterer for the team’s post-event gathering in the pavilion across the boulevard from the famed Revere Beach food establishment.