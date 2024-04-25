Units Available for Pre-Lease at First Suffolk Downs Residential Building in Revere

Pre-leasing has begun at Suffolk Downs first residential building, the beginning of what will be over 10,000 units of housing at the massive redevelopment project in Revere and East Boston.

Last week, the HYM Investment Group, in partnership with Cathexis and National Real Estate Advisors, announced that pre-leasing has begun at Amaya, a 475-unit project that will include over 34,000 square feet of amenities and 24,000 square feet of ground-level retail space.

Managed by Bozzuto, the eight-story residential building will contain a variety of modern studio, one-bedroom, and two-bedroom units. The development team points out that Amaya offers quick, easy access to Downtown Boston and major transit hubs, and is located only 200 feet from the Beachmont Square Blue Line MBTA station, five minutes from Logan Airport, and 10 minutes from Downtown Boston.

City officials said they are happy to see this major step in the transformative project for the region.

““We’re excited to see the long-awaited opening of Amaya and we’re standing by to open our newest residents to Revere, those who have realized what we already know, our desirable geographic location makes Revere a special place to live,” said Mayor Patrick Keefe.

Amaya will offer its residents access to an array of amenities, including a 3,000 square foot, state-of-the-art fitness center, which features an indoor fitness space, personal yoga room, and outdoor Shred Shed™, a freestanding fitness system that can actively accommodate up to 30 people. The development and leasing team stated that two courtyards serve as the pillars of Amaya’s outdoor spaces, offering access to further amenities such as a swimming pool, seating areas, fire pits, lounge area with grills, and outdoor fitness activities.

Additional amenities at Amaya include the convenient lounge areas that serve as flexible work-from-home spaces with small-group work pods and banquette nooks, as well as designated spaces for communal working and gathering. The lounge space extends with an outdoor terrace and chef’s kitchen for gatherings. There is also a game room and arcade space on-site, featuring a pool table, shuffleboard table, darts nook, arcade games and a bar/lounge area.

“I think it is going to be wonderful,” said Ward 1 City Councillor Joanne McKenna. “We have been sitting down for the last eight years talking about this. They have had tons of community meetings, and if you ask (the development team) to do something, they seem to do it.

“I just think it is going to be great for the area, especially with the commercial development, we need the commercial so bad.”

Amaya will also offer pet-friendly living options, featuring a pet-spa equipped with Shore-line Elite Grooming Showers. Residents will benefit from a fully secure package room which includes refrigerator storage, 24/7 resident access, and storage lockers, as well as an in-building parking garage featuring both EV charging and bike racks with fix-it stations.

Amaya will be connected to a l community hub of neighborhood retail, open space and civic spaces within Beachmont Square, a 1.7M square feet, vibrant mixed-use neighborhood serving as a gateway to all of Suffolk Downs. Residents will enjoy the nearby access to The Track at Suffolk Downs, including The Dog Park, community events, and concerts hosted at The Stage at Suffolk Downs.

“Today, The HYM Investment Group is excited to announce the pre-leasing of Amaya,” said Thomas N. O’Brien, Managing Partner and Chief Executive Officer of HYM late last week. “As the first residential project delivered within Suffolk Downs, Amaya represents a new standard of modern living in the Greater Boston area, with high-quality residences, a vibrant community experience and unparalleled amenities. We are proud to bring this vision to life and look forward to welcoming our first residents to Beachmont Square.”

Jeff Kane, President and CEO of National Real Estate Advisors, said Amaya reflects National’s commitment to delivering high-quality assets while seeking to generate long-term returns for clients and creating local job opportunities through visionary projects.

“As long-time investors in the Greater Boston area, we are thrilled to announce this exciting milestone in the transformative Suffolk Downs redevelopment,” he said.

Ron Moss, General Manager at Bozzuto said that located in the heart of Beachmont Square, Amaya offers residents high-quality amenities, ground-level retail, and easy access to Boston.

More information about the leasing options are available online at liveamaya.com. Studio apartments start at $2,350 per month for approximately 400 square feet, while one bedrooms are listed starting at $3,100 per month for 650 to 700 square feet.