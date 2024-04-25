Culinary Arts Students Film Cooking Show

Superintendent David DiBarri is pleased to share that Northeast Metro Tech Culinary Arts students filmed the first installment of a new cooking show recently for RevereTV.

Four Culinary students prepared a creamy chicken pesto orzo dish on RevereTV for the first installment of a new show called “Northeast Cooks,” which will feature Northeast Metro Tech Culinary Arts students making various dishes.

Students from the Northeast Metro Tech Culinary Arts Program prepare a creamy chicken pesto orzo dish during the filming of their new program, “Northeast Cooks” at the RevereTV station. From left are Yanisa Mieses, 18, Natalie Velasco Henriquez, 18, Alaxandra Mencia, 18, and Andreas Jaramillo, 16. (Courtesy Northeast Metro Tech)

A student scoops up some of the creamy chicken pesto orzo dish that Culinary Arts students made during a filming of Northeast Cooks, the students’ new cooking show on RevereTV.

The next installment of the show will be filmed and will air in May.

The collaboration came about after RevereTV reached out to Superintendent DiBarri about potentially working together, and DiBarri and Culinary students jumped at the opportunity.

Yanisa Mieses, 18, Natalie Velasco Henriquez, 18, Alaxandra Mencia, 18, and Andreas Jaramillo, 16, all of Revere, participated in the first episode.

“It’s an amazing opportunity,” said Culinary Department Head Elizabeth Henderson. “They to get to practice their presentation skills, their knife skills, and cooking skills, while also explaining, describing and finishing a dish to present to the public. It’s an opportunity to practice all those skills and to really hone their professional presentation.”

“To get them out of their element and to have them experience something new that people are going to see is pretty exciting,” said Superintendent DiBarri, who noted that Revere sends more students to Northeast Metro Tech than any other community.

Anthony Caggiano, Revere’s representative to the Northeast Metro Tech School Committee, said students will eventually take over producing and running the show as well, creating an opportunity for even more students to use the skills they are learning at Northeast Metro Tech.

“It’s great for the students insofar as they get to show their skills to their family and friends, and someday they’ll be able to show their kids and to put this on their resume,” said Caggiano.

“I think this is going to be a great collaboration for RevereTV and the Culinary students,” said Mark Forente, Chairman of RevereTV. “It will also be great for the kids from Revere to advertise and show what they’re doing in school.”