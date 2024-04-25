RHS Sports Roundup

RHS Girls Track Improves to 3–0

The Revere High girls outdoor track and field team cruised to a 121-11 victory over Greater Boston League (GBL) rival Lynn Classical last week, The win improves coach Racquel MacDonald-Ciambelli’s Lady Patriots to 3-0 on the season.

Gemma Stamatopoulos was the top scorer in the meet with three first-place finishes (400m hurdles, 800m, and high jump) and a third-place finish in the long jump for a total of 16 points.

“Gemma continues to have a stellar year and her ability to adjust to multiple races is incredible,” said MacDonald-Ciambelli. “She is always comfortable adjusting her workouts to match her races for the week ahead and is well on pace for a school record in the 800 this year.”

Senior captains Giselle Salavador and Yara Belguendouz both had two first-place finishes to finish with 10 points each. Giselle sprinted to victories in the 100m and 200m dashes, while Yara took first in the 100m hurdles and the javelin with a personal record (PR) throw.

“The team really looks to Giselle and Yara as our sprint leaders and they have helped lead multiple workouts already this year,” noted MacDonald-Ciambelli. “Their talent and leadership skills are both shining.

“I also want to give a huge shout-out to our throwing captains, Angelina Montoya, Camila Echeverri, and Ashley Chander, as we swept two of the three throwing events for the first time this season,” MacDonald-Ciambelli added.

Other first place-finishers for Revere included Marwa Riad in the long jump with a PR leap of 14′-4″; Ashley Cabrera Rodriguez in the triple jump; Francoise Kodjo in the shot-put; senior captain Angelina Montoya in the discus; Jaliyah Manigo in the 400m dash; Olivia Rupp in the mile; and Afnane Amine in the two-mile.

The 4 x 100 quartet of Marwa Riad, Jade Dang, Nisrin Sekkat, and Ashley Chandler took first with a season PR of 60.7.

On Friday, sophomores Olivia Rupp and Gemma Stamatopoulos participated in the first invitational of the outdoor season, the Bay State Running (BSR) Mid-Distance Classic at St. John’s Prep. Both turned in PR efforts. Gemma ran a 67.33 in the 400m dash (a top team time) and Olivia ran a 6:13.75 in the mile (another top team time).

MacDonald-Ciambelli and her crew were scheduled to meet GBL foe Lynn English yesterday (Tuesday) and will trek to Medford next Thursday.

Walk-Off Win for RHS Softball Team

The Revere High softball team improved to 5-2 on the season with a pair of victories in their three outings last week and a 15-3 triumph over Somerville this past Monday.

In an 18-7 triumph over Greater Boston League (GBL) rival Malden last Thursday, Lea Doucette led the Lady Patriots’ offensive barrage with five hits and five RBI.

After grabbing a 1-0 lead in the opening inning, Revere exploded for six runs in the second, with a two-run double by Shayna Smith and a two-RBI base hit by Doucette proving the key blows.

Four more runs in the third, coming principally on RBI-hits by Doucette and Ali Straccia (Aly’s second ribbie of the game), enlarged the Revere advantage and essentially put the game away.

Coach Megan O’Donnell’s squad amassed 23 hits on the day and stole 16 bases. Starting pitcher Danni Hope Randall earned the win, allowing just three hits and two earned runs in four innings of work. Gianna Chiodi came on in relief over the final two frames to record the save.

The following day, the Lady Patriots recorded a walk-off, 11-10 win over non-league opponent Northeast Regional at St. Mary’s Field.

Doucette once again proved to be clutch at the plate, driving in the winning run in the bottom of the seventh.

The contest was a back-and-forth battle from the opening inning when Northeast grabbed an early lead in the top of the first and Revere battled back to tie when Brianna Miranda doubled and Riley Straccia tripled.

The teams were deadlocked at 5-5 after five, but Northeast rallied for three runs in the sixth to take an 8-5 advantage. Revere continued to play catch-up until finally taking the lead for good in walk-off style in the seventh.

Lea Doucette and Smith led a 14-hit Revere attack with three hits apiece. Randall earned the win, yielding just six hits and three earned runs while fanning 10 Lady Golden Knight batters.

Revere’s lone setback came at the hands of undefeated and defending GBL champ Everett last Wednesday, 16-7.

Lea Doucette once again was a force at the plate, accounting for three hits, including a triple in the opening inning and scoring the first run of the game.

However, Everett responded in a big way in the second, scoring seven runs, and then added to its lead with six more markers in the third.

The Lady Patriots battled back with six runs in the fourth, led by a two-run double by Anna Doucette and a three-RBI, bases-clearing triple by Straccia, but that would prove to be as close as they would get.

The contest was a reunion of sorts for RHS head coach O’Donnell and assistant coach Hailey Powers, both of whom played for long-time Everett head coach Stacy Poste-Schiavo, who has amassed 325 career wins at the helm of the Lady Crimson Tide softball program.

O’Donnell and her crew are scheduled to trek to GBL foe Lynn Classical today (Wednesday). They will host GBL opponent Lynn English on Monday and non-league foe Saugus on Tuesday before traveling to GBL rival Medford next Wednesday.

RHS Volleyball Wins Three Matches

The Revere High boys volleyball team won all three of its matches this past week, defeating Greater Boston League (GBL) rivals Everett and Somerville and non-league opponent Boston Latin Academy, 3-2.

The victory over Everett last Wednesday was highlighted by the 20-assist performance by setter Larry Claudio. In the win over Latin Academy on Friday, Claudio once again played a pivotal role, setting 48 assists for his teammates, who were paced on offense by the trio of Ruben Rodriguez (19 kills), Lucas Jiminez (14 kills), and Kawan Dias (13 kills).

This past Monday, the Patriots shut out Somerville, 3-0, with Claudio (28 assists) and Rodriguez (13 kills) leading the way.

Coach Lianne Mimmo’s squad, which now stands at 5-3 on the season, is scheduled to host GBL rival Lynn Classical today (Wednesday). The Patriots will travel to non-league opponent O’Bryant High in Boston on Friday and to GBL foe Lynn English on Monday before returning home to entertain GBL opponent Medford next Wednesday.

Girls Tennis Tops Classical, English

The Revere High girls’ tennis team earned a hard-fought 3-2 victory over Greater Boston League (GBL) rival Lynn Classical last week.

The Lady Patriots’ third-singles player, senior Lesly Calderon Lopez, edged her Lady Ram opponent with a straight set victory in which both sets went to tie-breakers, 7-6, 7-6.

“Lesly was down 1-5 in the second set, but never gave up and made a great comeback,” said long-time RHS head coach Carla Maniscalco.

Both of the doubles matches went to three sets. At first doubles, the duo of juniors Cesia Loza and Rachel Sanchez came back to win their match, 1-6, 6-4, 6-3, and the second doubles tandem of juniors Keila Loza and Ivana Nguyen also won in three sets, with the final set coming down to a tie-breaker, 6-3, 4-6, 7-6.

In the first singles match, the Lady Patriots’ top player, junior Dayna Phan, came up short, 0-6, 0-6. At second singles, senior Jaimy Gomez fell in three sets, 6-7, 6-3, 5-7.

“Jaimy played really well and almost succeeded in coming back after losing the first set in a tie breaker,” noted Maniscalco.

The week before, Revere came up short in a match with GBL foe Somerville by a score of 1-4 in another closely-contested match.

Gomez provided the lone point for the Lady Patriots at second singles, outlasting her Somerville foe in a three-setter, 7-6, 3-6, 6-4 in a marathon match that took more than three hours.

Phan fell at first singles, 5-7, 6-7 and Calderon Lopez came up short at third singles, 5-7, 2-6. In the doubles contests, Loza and Rachel Sanchez fell at first doubles, 6-7, 3-6, and Loza and Nguyen came up short at second doubles, 6-7, 5-7.

Last Wednesday the Lady Patriots defeated Lynn English, 4-1. Gomez won her match handily at second singles,6-1, 6-1 and Calderon Lopez cruised to a win at third singles, 6-0, 6-0.

At first doubles, the duo of Loza and Sanchez won 6-4, 7-5, and at second doubles, the pair of Loza and Nguyen easily prevailed in straight sets.

At the first singles slot, Phan came up short, 1-6, 3-6.

This past Monday, Maniscalco’s crew dropped a 5-0 decision to Malden. The Lady Patriots are scheduled to travel to GBL rival Medford on Friday and will return home to entertain GBL opponent Everett on the Gibson Park courts next Monday.

Boys Tennis Opens Season

Although the Revere High boys tennis was short-handed over the vacation week, there was an upside for coach Mike Flynn and his crew.

“We were missing four returning varsity players,” said Flynn, “but we were able to give some new players an opportunity to play varsity matches.”

In a match last Monday with a Lynn Classical opponent whom Flynn described as “a very solid and deep team who should compete for the GBL title this year,” the Patriots came up short by a score of 5-0.

At first singles, “Nick Aguilar played a very good match and lost to a very good player, 6-1, 6-2,” said Flynn. At second singles, “Nick Barry played well and lost to a solid player, 6-2, 6-0,” Flynn noted.

At first doubles, new players Steven Espinal and Rayan Elmzabi “played well for their first match and lost 6-0, 6-1,” said the coach. At second doubles, “New players Vic Cisneros and John Barry played very well in their first-ever match and lost 6-1, 6-2,” Flynn added.

Two days later the Patriots fell to Lynn English by a score of 4-1.

Aguilar secured the lone point for the Patriots with a gutsy victory at first singles. Nick edged his Bulldog counterpart in three sets, with two being decided by a tie-breaker, 6-7 (4-7), 6-2, 7-6 (7-5).

At second singles, Cisneros, who was playing in his first singles match and only his second-ever match, played well in a 6-0, 6-2 contest. Likewise, at third singles, Elmzabi, who also was playing in his first singles match and only his second-ever match, played well in a 6-0, 6-0 loss.

At first doubles, the duo of Barry and Espinal, playing in their second match, played well in a 6-1, 6-0 loss.

Flynn and his crew will host Medford at the Gibson Park courts this coming Monday and will travel to Everett next Wednesday.

RHS Baseball Hosts Classical Today

The Revere High baseball team, which has won three of its last four games, will be in action this afternoon (Wednesday) when the Patriots host Greater Boston League (GBL) rival Lynn Classical. The opening pitch on the Tony Conigliaro Diamond at the high school field is set for 4:15.

The Patriots will travel to GBL foes Lynn English on Monday and Medford next Wednesday.