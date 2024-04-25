Guest Op-Ed: Happy Earth Day!

By Sen. Ed Markey

There are a lot of reasons why I’m honored to serve the great Commonwealth of Massachusetts, and its natural beauty holds a special place in my heart. From the world-famous beaches of Cape Cod to the breathtaking Berkshires, Mother Nature is here in all her glory in our communities. When I’m working on Capitol Hill alongside the members of the Massachusetts congressional delegation fighting for the people of the state, I always keep in mind the importance of protecting our natural environment and ensuring a livable future.

Under President Joe Biden, we’ve taken historic strides to protect our air and our drinking water, to promote environmental justice, and to reduce the harmful pollution fueling the climate crisis. The Inflation Reduction Act is the largest climate and clean energy bill ever to pass in American history, and it is already helping to deploy the solar, wind, energy efficiency, offshore wind, battery, and other clean energy technologies that will help bring an end to fossil fuels. But we know there is much more work to do.

Friend, as you know, there is no Planet B. We can’t afford to kick the issue of climate change down the road. We need an intersectional, intergenerational movement mobilizing and organizing to address this global challenge. That’s why, five years ago, I partnered with Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez to introduce the Green New Deal, a resolution that is transforming our national climate agenda by creating new union jobs, delivering long-overdue justice, and reducing emissions. It’s a winning strategy: 89% of Americans support at least one of the policies put forward in the Green New Deal. We’re already seeing these popular policies take effect in Massachusetts: in Boston, a Green New Deal was put into place for all public schools, and every new or renovated municipal building must operate without fossil fuels.

Friend, this Earth Day, I’m proud of the work we’ve done, and I’m energized for the work that lies ahead. In every race, up and down every ballot, it is critical that we vote for candidates who recognize that it is our responsibility to combat the climate crisis and enact solutions in all of our 351 cities and towns. In 2024, let’s resolve to protect and defend every inch of our state’s natural beauty for generations to come.

Senator Ed Markey is a U.S. Senator representing Massachusetts.