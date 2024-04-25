News Briefs

Rescheduled Marathon Daffodil Dash at Suffolk Downs

The third annual Marathon Daffodil Dash will take place this Sunday, April 28, from 10am – 1pm at Suffolk Downs. Participants will meet at the historic finish line for a fun run based on their age group. Registration is open but spots are limited. All runners registered for the original event date do not need to register again. All race participants will receive a bib number and race t-shirt.

After the race, there will be activities in the Paddock including snacks, face painting, flower crowns, and a DJ. Local vendors Crepe Shop Boston and Eloti Boston will also be present.

This event is hosted in partnership with City of Revere Parks and Recreation and the Marathon Daffodil Project.

To register, visit: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/marathon-daffodil-dash-rescheduled-tickets-887599533097?

Jimmy Fund Walk Finish Line to Move to the Boston Common for 2024 Event

The annual Boston Marathon® Jimmy Fund Walk presented by Hyundai will culminate at a new finish line this year – inside the heart of the city, at the Boston Common due to ongoing construction in Copley Square. Just a short walk further down Boylston Street, thousands of walkers will join together as they have for more than 35 years to celebrate their beloved Walk in America’s oldest public park.

Scheduled for Sunday, October 6, funds raised from the Jimmy Fund Walk support all forms of adult and pediatric patient care and cancer research at the nation’s premier cancer center, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.

“We are excited for walkers this year to cross the finish line in the Boston Common,” said Suzanne Fountain, vice president of the Jimmy Fund. “The move to the Boston Common, affectionately known as the ‘People’s Park,’ marks a symbolic common finish line—a world without cancer. By gathering in Boston Common, we are honoring Boston’s roots as a city for the people, connected by a common cause. We are eager to get out on the course and see all our outstanding walkers and teams come together to defy cancer.”

One Walk, Four Distances, For All Cancers

The Jimmy Fund Walk is the only organized walk permitted on the famed Boston Marathon® course, and participants have the flexibility to choose from four distance options: 5K Walk (from Dana-Farber Cancer Institute’s Longwood Medical Campus); 10K Walk (from Newton); Half Marathon Walk (from Wellesley); and Marathon Walk (from Hopkinton). Walkers can participate virtually, as well.

Whatever route walkers choose, participants will be supported by hundreds of volunteers and treated to refueling stations with refreshments throughout the course. Poster-sized photographs of patients – Jimmy Fund Walk Heroes –are the heart of the event and displayed along the course as inspiration. All routes will conclude at the Jimmy Fund Walk Finish Line Powered by Schneider Electric at Boston Common, by the corner of Charles and Beacon Street. Finish line activities will include a celebration with food, entertainment, and more.

The Jimmy Fund Walk has raised more than $176 million for Dana-Farber Cancer in its 35-year history, raising a record-breaking $9.4 million in 2023. Funds raised from the Jimmy Fund Walk support all forms of adult and pediatric patient care and cancer research at the nation’s premier cancer center, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute. The Boston Athletic Association has supported the Jimmy Fund Walk since 1989, and Hyundai has been the presenting sponsor for more than 20 years.

To register for the Walk (#JimmyFundWalk) or to support a walker, visit www.JimmyFundWalk.org or call (866) 531-9255. Registrants can enter the promo code NEWS for $5 off the registration fee. All registered walkers will receive a bib, medal, and a Jimmy Fund Walk T-shirt.

Beautify Revere Slated for Sat., April 27

Mayor Patrick M. Keefe Jr. is excited to host the annual Beautify Revere spring clean-up, an Earth Day initiative to clean and enrich neighborhoods across the City, on Saturday, April 27, 2024 at 9:00am at City Hall (281 Broadway).

The first 100 residents who arrive at City Hall will receive free t-shirts. Following the kickoff at 9:00am, participants break off to one of five clean-up areas across the City: Broadway (City Hall), Point of Pines Yacht Club, Costa Park (Shirley Ave), Beachmont Memorial Park (across from Toretta’s), and the North Revere Fire Station. Participants will be asked to call 311 for trash pick-up throughout the course of the clean-up.

The clean-up will go on until 12:00pm, at which time all participants are invited back to the McMackin Memorial Lawn (249 Broadway) for a barbeque celebration and a beer garden, hosted by Parks and Recreation and local favorite, Murray’s Tavern.

Please e-mail Rose Burns, Mayor’s Aide, with questions: [email protected].

MBTA Announces Enhanced Spring 2024 Ferry Schedules

The MBTA announced upcoming improvements to the Lynn, Winthrop/Quincy, and weekend Hingham/Hull ferry services starting this spring, including the addition of weekend Lynn ferry trips, other enhanced options for ferry riders, and improvements to the customer experience. These upgrades aim to provide more convenient schedules for ferry passengers, increase seasonal ridership, and improve reliability during times of potential crowded waterways. Ferry schedules are available now at mbta.com/Ferry.

Lynn Ferry Information:

The Lynn ferry will operate 10 trips per day on weekdays starting April 29 with minor schedule adjustments compared to the 2023 season to better manage ferry movements through the harbor and reduce possible delays due to congested waterways. With a commitment to enhancing transportation options to the Lynn community, 11 new weekend trips will also operate this season beginning Saturday, May 25. The Lynn ferry operates between the Blossom Street Pier and the downtown Boston area at Long Wharf (North) through October 31. Schedules are available at mbta.com/Ferry.

A one-way fare on the Lynn ferry is $7 (or $3.50 for Reduced Fare riders). Tickets can be purchased on the mTicket app or with cash on board. Commuter Boat or Commuter Rail Zone 2 (or higher) passes and M7 cards are also accepted.

Winthrop/Quincy Ferry Information:

The Winthrop/Quincy ferry will operate 13 trips on weekdays this season between Winthrop, Quincy, Logan Airport, and the downtown Boston area at Aquarium / Central Wharf (South), increasing service to Quincy and Winthrop, providing direct trips from Quincy to Boston, and expanding service to the Seaport. Winthrop/Quincy ferry service operates April 29 through November 30. Schedules are available at mbta.com/Ferry.

A one-way fare on the Winthrop ferry is $6.50 (or $3.25 for Reduced Fare riders). Tickets can be purchased on the mTicket app or with cash on board. Commuter Boat or Commuter Rail Zone 1 (or higher) passes and M7 cards are also accepted.

Hingham/Hull

Information:

The Hingham/Hull ferry operates 38 weekday trips year-round and will operate 32 trips on Saturdays and 28 trips on Sundays this season between Hingham, Hull, Logan Airport, Georges Island, and Downtown Boston. Schedule adjustments have been made this season to provide better service to riders, including a modification to eliminate an afternoon gap in weekend Hull service and efficiency improvements to the Saturday-only late-night trip from Boston to Hull, among other upgrades. Weekend Hingham/Hull ferry service will resume beginning Memorial Day weekend, Saturday, May 25, and operate through Columbus/Indigenous Peoples’ Day weekend, Sunday, October 13. Schedules are available at mbta.com/Ferry.

For more information about MBTA ferry routes, visit mbta.com/Ferry or connect with the T on X (the site formerly known as Twitter) @MBTA and @MBTA_CR, Facebook /TheMBTA, Instagram @theMBTA, Threads @thembta, or TikTok @thembta.