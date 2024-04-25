Busy Agenda for License Commission

The Revere License Commission (RLC) held its regular monthly meeting last Wednesday, April 17, in the City Council Chamber. Chair Robert Selevitch and fellow commissioners Liliana Monroy and Dan Occena were on hand for the minute.

The commission tackled a busy agenda that featured a wide range of matters, beginning with a public hearing into allegations “of violations of fire safety regulations and conditions of the commercial parking lot license” by Emerald Business Enterprises, Inc. d/b/a Rodeway Inn, 309 American Legion Highway.

Prominent local attorney Gerry D’Ambrosio represented Rodeway at the hearing. “What happened here,” said D’Ambrosio, “is that the parking was regulated through a computer system, but the manager of this facility did not properly regulate the computer’s RSVP reservation system. This occurred during the February vacation week and resulted in an overbooking of parking spots.

“This is a mea culpa situation,” added D’Amrosio, who informed the commissioners that the person who was responsible for the overbooking situation has been placed into a training protocol by the company. “It was school vacation week and should not have happened. But it was overbooked because of an administrative error.”

Lieut. Erin Leary from Revere Fire Prevention said she has spoken to the representatives of the hotel and that there will be a better system for the Fire Dept. to contact the managers of the facility if a similar problem occurs in the future.

Ward 1 Councilor Joanne McKenna spoke on behalf of the hotel, noting that the hotel’s management has been a generous contributor to the Revere community, although Occena noted that this is not the first time that the hotel has been called before the RLC to address this problem.

The commissioners then voted to place the matter “on file,” which effectively dismisses it, though it could be resurrected if there are future issues.

The commission next took up an application by 388 Broadway, LLC d/b/a Volare, Cecilia Maya, manager, to amend its entertainment license to add karaoke and comedy performers. The current entertainment license is limited to cable TV and radio, with the potential for additional entertainment of a capella singers and a DJ, pending the installation of required fire safety equipment per the Revere Fire Department.

Ms. Maya presented the application and told the commission that she was seeking to have a person play the violin or similar for Mother’s Day, as well as perhaps for wine tastings in the future. “I’m looking to add more ambiance to the place,” said Maya.

Selevitch asked whether a “kill switch” for the entertainment system had been put into place as per the Fire Dept. and Maya said it has been done.

Ward 4 Councilor Paul Argenzio spoke in favor of the application, noting, “I think this is an excellent business and brings a lot to Broadway. We’re looking to activate Broadway and this could do so. I hope you look favorably upon it,” he said.

McKenna also spoke on behalf of the application, noting that the business has contributed to the community’s charitable endeavors. Ward 5 Councillor Angelina Guarino-Sawaya also spoke in favor of the application, telling the commissioners, “They are working really hard to establish a high-scale restaurant. It’s really fantastic and we should give them an opportunity to grow.”

There were no opponents and the commission voted unanimously to approve the application on the condition that the Fire Dept. successfully perform the appropriate inspections.

The next matter was an application from Hot Dog Au Au Corp. d/b/a Boss Hot Dogs, 750 Washington Avenue, Gilberto Silva, President & Manager, for the transfer of a common victualler license from China Crystal, LLC. The requested hours are Sunday-Saturday 4 p.m.–12 a.m., with requested seating of 22 (current seating is 12).

Mr. Silva presented the application to the commission with the assistance of a translator. He noted that the increase in seating has been approved by the Building Dept., though Michael Wells, the head of the city’s ISD, said there were still some inspection issues outstanding.

There were no opponents and the commission voted unanimously to approve the application, though on the condition that all of the city’s inspection departments sign off on the necessary permits.

The next matter was a request from Let ‘er Rip, LLC, 649 Squire Road, Nicole Tower, event manager, for a 1-day Common Victualler & Entertainment License to be exercised in the parking lot on Saturday, May 11, 2024 from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m., with a rain date of Sunday, May 12, 2024. The event is a motorbike show fundraiser, with food, DJ, and a raffle to benefit a service animal non-profit with an expected attendance of 50–100.

Ms. Tower said she is working with Boston Harley-Davidson for the event, which will raise funds for the non-profit organization which recently donated a service animal for her nephew, who is autistic. She also noted that Easy Pie, which is next door to the dealership, will handle the food and there will be no alcohol served. The dealership will handle issues of fire lanes and police details.

There were no opponents and the application was approved unanimously.

Next up was another application for a 1-day Common Victualler & Entertainment License for Francofest 2024 by Kirby Diamond Kodjo, the event manager, to be exercised on the soccer field of the Rumney Marsh Academy on Saturday, June 22, 2024 from 3 p.m. – 10 p.m. The expected number of attendees is 450. A stage will be set up in the middle of the field.

Ms. Kodjo presented the application. She said this will be a celebration of French-speaking African-Caribbean culture that has been held in the past.

Selevitch noted that there were noise complaints by residents at last year’s event. Ms. Kodjo said the volume was turned down when complaints were received. In response to another query from Selevitch, Kodjo said no alcohol will be served and that police details on hand will ensure that patrons do not bring alcohol into the event.

In response to a concern by Occena about the noise level, Kodjo said the speakers will be redirected this year away from the nearby homes. Ward 3 Councillor Anthony Cogliandro sent in a letter in which he said the noise level was too high and was shaking houses because of the bass. He also noted that there was drinking in the parking lot.

The commissioners, with Ms. Kodjo’s assent, voted to delay taking action on the application until its May meeting, pending whether Cogliandro and the residents wish to speak on the application. In addition, Kodjo said that the event could be moved to the Beachmont school, which is more isolated than the Rumney Marsh school, and was encouraged to do so by the commissioners.

The commission then heard the annual request from the Boston Renegades women’s football team from Benjamin Brown, the team’s manager, for five 1-day All-Alcohol Licenses at Harry Della Russo Stadium on the following days: 1) Saturday, May 4, 2024; 2) Saturday, June 1, 2024; 3) Saturday, June 15, 2024; 4) Saturday, June 29, 2024; and 5) Sunday, July 14, 2024 with the requested hours for each event from 5 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Mr. Brown, who noted that the Renegades have been national champions since 2018, presented the application. He said that attendance ranges as high as about 500 fans. The commission unanimously approved the application

The Revere Chamber of Commerce, Amanda Bonasoro & Erica Porzio, event managers, presented an application for a 1-day License for Malt/Wine, Common Victualler, and Mobile Food Vendor to be exercised at the school fields at the Garfield School on Sunday, June 2, 2024 from 12 p.m. – 5 p.m. for a cornhole tournament. The expected attendance is 100–200.

Ms. Porzio, the Exec. Director of the Chamber of Commerce, presented the application. She noted that Murray’s Tavern will be handling the beer and wine in a beer garden in the middle of the baseball diamond. She also noted that the Chamber is doing this in conjunction with Revere Parks and Rec., whose personnel will be on hand all day for the event.

The commission unanimously approved the application.

Que Arepa Corporation, d/b/a Que Arepa, 163 Squire Road, Alexander Eastman Idarraga, manager, presented an application for a change of hours for a Common Victualler license to include breakfast service with requested hours of Monday – Thursday 6 a.m. – 12 a.m. and Friday – Sunday 6 a.m. – 1 a.m. The current hours are Monday – Thursday 10 a.m. – 12 a.m., Friday – Sunday 10 a.m –1 a.m.

Mr. Idarraga presented the application. There were no questions, no opponents, and the commissioners unanimously approved this application.

Nonni’s Pizza, LLC, 750 Washington Avenue, Michael Sullivan, manager, presented an application for the transfer of a Common Victualler License from N. Pizza, Inc. The requested seating is five with requested hours from Sunday – Saturday 11 a.m.–11 p.m.

Mr. Sullivan presented the application and noted there will be no changes to the operation of the business. There were no questions, no opponents, and the commission unanimously approved the application.

Shiri Manohar Corp. d/b/a Dairy Mart 160 Squire Road, Himani Rai, manager, presented an application for the transfer of an All Alcohol Package Store License:from Netraa, Inc. An attorney representing Shiri Manohar, Inc., explained that the application includes a pledge of the license to Leader Bank, which provided the financing to the new owner.

There were no questions, no opponents, and the commission unanimously approved the transfer of the license.

A similar request came from Preciado Brothers, LLC d/b/a La Cantina 2024, 488 Broadway, Omar Preciado, manager, for the transfer of an All Alcohol Restaurant License from Twin Corp., Inc. The requested seating is 88 with requested hours of Sunday-Saturday 8 a.m. – 1 a.m., and requested entertainment will be widescreen cable TV, cassette operated Radio, DJ, Vocal/Instrumental Music.

Atty. Patrick MacDonald of Malden represented Preciado Brothers, LLC. He explained that the present license is the site of Companions Restaurant, a long-time Revere institution, at the corner of Broadway and Mountain Ave.

The prospective owners, who are two brothers, operate restaurants with all-alcohol licenses in Lynn and in Chelsea. “They run nice, clean, family restaurants and have no record of any problems,” said MacDonald. “The manager will be a cousin of the owners and has had long experience in the restaurant business.”

In addition, MacDonald said the new owners are hoping to introduce mariachi bands that will not be amplified or electrified. Omar Preciado, one of the brothers, told the commission that living in Revere “changed my life,” noting that his children are Revere High grads and have achieved successful careers.

There were no opponents and the commission approved the application unanimously, though subject to the current owner resolving any and all property tax issues with the city.

Taylor Giuffre-Catalano presented an application on behalf of the city for a beer garden to be added to a previously-approved, one-day license at Veterans Memorial Park on April 27 from 9-2 as part of the Beautify Revere Spring Clean Up Day in conjunction with the Revere DPW, with a rain date of Sunday, April 28.

Ms. Giuffre-Catalano said Murray’s Tavern will be handling the alcohol. There were no opponents and the commission unanimously approved the application.

The commission approved the following license renewals:

Common Victualler:

Que Arepa Corporation d/b/a Que Arepa, 163 Squire Rd

Lixi Hospitality Revere, Inc. d/b/a Starbucks, 400 Ocean Avenue

Parking Lot:

Emerald Business Enterprises, Inc. d/b/a Rodeway Inn, 309 American Legion Highway

Innholder/Hotel:

Lixi Hospitality Revere, Inc. d/b/a Springhill Suites Boston Logan Airport Revere Beach, 400 Ocean Avenue

There also were some unrenewed licenses that were noted on the agenda:

Common Victualler:

Dritta Foods, LLC d/b/a Nick’s Place, 64 Revere Beach Blvd

El Tipico Salvadoreno Restaurant, Inc., 227 Revere St

F & J Juice Bar Café, Inc., 76 Shirley Ave

Fair Price Market, Inc., 1470 North Shore Road

Luberto’s Pastry, Inc. d/b/a Luberto’s Pastry Shop, 208 Broadway

Gold/Silver/Jewelry/Precious Metals Dealer:

Larry Bagnera d/b/a La Villa Jewelry, 396 Broadway

Pawnbroker:

Larry Bagnera d/b/a La Villa Jewelry, 396 Broadway

Secondhand Dealer:

Larry Bagnera d/b/a La Villa Jewelry, 396 Broadway

The agenda also noted an unauthorized transfer of license and failure to renew:

Class 2 Motor Vehicle Dealer:

Exotic Auto Group, Inc., 212 Everett St

The commission held a hearing to inquire into the status of Noah Autobody Repair & Sales, Inc. 1095 Broadway, Raymond Desamours, manager. After hearing from an abutter, who made note of the lack of business being conducted by the owner, the commissioners voted unanimously to suspend the license immediately.

The RLC’s next meeting is set for May 15.