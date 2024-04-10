Revere High Drama Brings the Caribbean to RHS at ‘Once on This Island’

By Melissa Moore-Randall

For the second year in a row, singing, dancing and applause resonated throughout the Revere High School auditorium. The RHS Drama Club performed Once On This Island, a musical adaptation of Rosa Guy’s book My Love, My Love, or The Peasant Girl, which is a Caribbean-influenced retelling of Hans Christian Andersen’s The Little Mermaid.

The two night performances included amazing vocals, rhythmic and enchanting dancing, and vibrant and artful costumes leaving the audience with the feel of being in the Caribbean. The performances also highlighted the extreme talent that exists within the drama program in Revere Public Schools.

Kristina Menissian, RHS Drama Director, could not have been prouder of the performers. “I am so proud of my students. This year’s show was a very ensemble heavy production, meaning most of the cast was needed at the majority of rehearsals. Their commitment to this process, which for the ensemble was much more than last year’s production, was so admirable to me. Although some of my students were a part of In The Heights last year, for many of our students this year, this was their first time ever performing on stage. I am so grateful to have had their trust in this process, despite all of the long nights of rehearsal, the commitment from the entire cast to making this show the best that it could be makes me so proud.”

For the first time, a high school performance included five elementary students who joined the cast including Giada Colasante Lapolla, Elena Rose Denis, Liciana Vun, Jordyn Constant, Joshua Contreras-Kalagher and Otto Henninger.

“It was also so lovely to watch them bond with their elementary level cast members and take them under their wing in this process. For me, the most rewarding part was watching their confidence flourish, not only as performers, but as people,” added Menissian.

Fine Arts Director Kelly Williams was inspired by the performance and cast.

“Ms. Menissian is extremely talented when it comes to casting a show. She nailed it! Watching this group of students grow from auditions to opening night provides me with so much inspiration. They inspire me and truly demonstrate how working together toward one common goal can bring together community and provide great joy and success. These students showed how much they can learn and grow over a course of 6 short months. Thank you to Ms. Menissian and Mrs. Petty for all their dedication to the RHS drama club. I’m extremely proud to be part of this team.”

Mayor Keefe enjoyed his first RHS musical as Mayor. “We had a great time seeing Once On This Island. Between the costumes, the set, and the acting and singing, the performance was great all around. I was very impressed with the Revere High drama community.”

The cast included

Hadassa Negrini

Mariah Ayala

Santo Martell

Dina Oufessa

Izabelly Santos

Iago Da Silva

Allyssa Oliveira

Tomas Aparicio

Kathy Granados

Valery Echavarria

Harrison Rua

Diego Vigil Zaldana

Lead story tellers

Susie Nicolas

Kathy Granados

Sara Granados

Emily Ardon

Harrison Rua

Victoria Villaca

Valery Echavarria

Jennifer Candido

Caroline Waruinge

Meesha Francois

Alyssa Olivera

Vitoria De Almeida

Gabby DaSilva

Iago Da Silva

Dina Oufessa

Tomas Aparicio

Izabelly Santos

Mariah Ayala

Leila Selman

Lindsay Trinidad

D’Andre Quijada

Diana Powell (City Lab)

Gwen Maillard (City Lab)

Diego Vigil Zaldana (City Lab)

Genesis Hernandez (City Lab)

Valeria Vasquez