Obituaries 04-10-2024

George Clarke

Retired Machinist

Family and friends attended Visiting Hours on Tuesday, April 9 in the Vertuccio Smith & Vazza, Beechwood Home for Funerals, 262 Beach St., Revere for George Clarke, who passed away unexpectedly on March 30th at 67 years of age. A Funeral Service was conducted in the Funeral Home following the visitation.

George was born in Boston and raised in Dorchester. He later lived in East Boston and eventually moved to Revere where he remained a longtime resident.

George worked for many years as a machinist until a disability forced him into retirement.

He was the beloved son of the late William Clarke and Joan Greenlaw, devoted companion of the late Joan Johnson and he is survived by her daughter, Jenny. He was the cherished brother of Irene Sullivan and her husband, Neil of Wilmington, Sandra Clarke of Revere, John Clarke of Charlestown, Michael Clarke of Somerville, June Greenlaw of Waltham, Les Greenlaw of Watertown and the late William Clarke, Jr. George is also lovingly survived by many nieces and nephews.

To send online condolences, please visit www.vertucciosmithvazza.com?.

Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the care and direction of the Vertuccio Smith & Vazza, Beechwood Home for Funerals.

Kimberly Ippolito-Caruso

Her Family Was Paramount to Her

Family and friends attended Visiting Hours on Sunday, April 7 in the Vertuccio Smith & Vazza, Beechwood Home for Funerals, 262 Beach St., Revere for Kimberly J. Ippolito-Caruso, who passed away suddenly on April 1st, at 57 years of age. Her Funeral was conducted from the Funeral Home on Monday, April 8 followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Anthony of Padua Church, 250 Revere St., Revere. Interment was held privately.

Kimberly was the daughter of the late Alfred and Joan (Fitzmeyer) Ippolito. She was raised and educated in Revere and was a graduate of Northeast Regional Vocational High School, where she took accounting. Following high school, she worked for several years as a legal secretary for numerous law firms before taking time off to raise her family.

Kimberly was a devoted wife and mother, and her family was paramount to her. She loved being surrounded by her family and the greatest gift she received was the honor of becoming a grandmother. She relished her role as “Gram” and she was always available to help her daughters in every way possible. Her ‘Gram and Frankie Friday’s’ were both her and little Frankie’s favorite part of every week and this was especially true when she was facetiming Enzo and Navy so she could talk to all three of her grandchildren at once.

She also enjoyed shopping and was always finding the perfect gifts for her family and friends. If one of her daughters would even briefly mention something they wanted to buy for their children, there was an Amazon truck dropping it off before anyone could even blink.

Kimberly did have her own struggles over the years, but she remained strong and persevered which resulted in her becoming a strong advocate and support system for many people suffering from addiction. She used her own recovery to help those struggling battle their own demons. Kimberly was very proud of her achievement of being clean for the past 18 months.

Kimberly also had a strong affection and tenderness towards animals, and she leaves behind her precious canine companions of over 11 years, Lola and Nina, as well as her newly adopted feline friend, Simba.

Kim will always be remembered for her colorful and eccentric outfits, having her nails and hair always being perfect, her infectious sense of humor and her bold ways of always telling it how it was.

The beloved wife of Carmen A. Caruso of Revere, she was the devoted mother of Jillian Evers and her husband, Michael of Woburn and Cassandra Maso and her husband, Jonathan of Boca Raton, Florida; the cherished grandmother of Enzo, Frances and Navy and dear sister of Deborah Ippolito, Donna Januario, the late Alfred Ippolito, Jr. and Robin Zandt.

In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the MSPCA-Angell: Northeast Animal Shelter, 347 Highland Ave, Salem, MA 01970. ?

To send online condolences, please visit? www.vertucciosmithvazza.com?.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to the care and direction of the Vertuccio Smith & Vazza, Beechwood Home for Funerals.

Annette Reilly

She And Her Husband Owned Tanning Salons and Distributed Tanning Products Internationally

Annette M. (Mazzone) Reilly of Saugus passed away peacefully on Monday, April 1 at home after a long illness at the age of seventy-nine, just shy of her 80th birthday.

Annette, formerly of East Boston, Winthrop and Revere was a resident of Saugus for many years. The cherished daughter of the late James V. Mazzone and Pauline (Paolillo) Mazzone. Annette is survived by her husband, Robert G. Reilly; her daughter, Cherylann Reilly-Tremblay and her husband, James Tremblay of Saugus and her son, Scott Michael Reilly and his wife, Lisa Reilly of Saugus as well as her grandchildren, Sophia Reilly and Scott Michael Reilly. Annette is also survived by her brother, James V. Mazzone of Rowley.

Annette was born in East Boston and devoted her life to raising her children.

Annette and Robert opened their first Tanning Salon (Tanorama) on Cambridge Street in Boston next to the Massachusetts General Hospital. It was the busiest tanning salon in Boston. Annette worked every day at their Salon. They opened their second salon in Boston’s South End (Metropolitan Tanning Salon). Robert and Annette opened International Tan Makers, Inc. (ITM) in Revere after selling their Boston salons. The Company (ITM) had distributors of its products both in the United States and in Europe.

Annette was a wonderful business owner, and being an international company, Annette and Robert traveled extensively (including China, Hong Kong, Italy, Russia, and Greece, among other countries) and experienced diverse cultures and customs through their travels around the world. Annette loved traveling and particularly enjoyed cruising adventures.

Family and friends are invited to honor Annette’s life by gathering at the Vertuccio Smith & Vazza, Beechwood Home for Funerals, 262 Beach Street, Revere on Friday, April 12th from 4 to 8 p.m. Parking is available at the rear of the funeral home. Her Funeral will be conducted from the Funeral Home on Saturday, April 13th at 10 a.m.,followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Anthony of Padua Church, 250 Revere Street, Revere at 11 a.m. Entombment will follow in Holy Cross Cemetery – Community Mausoleum, Malden. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to Alzheimer’s Association, 311 Arsenal Street, Watertown, MA 02472. ?

To send online condolences, please visit ?www.vertucciosmithvazza.com?.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to the care and direction of the Vertuccio Smith & Vazza, Beechwood Home for Funerals.

Elizabeth A. “Betty” Salton

Retired Secretary

Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend Visiting Hours today, Wednesday, April 10th from 3 to 7 p.m., in the Vertuccio Smith & Vazza, Beechwood Home for Funerals, 262 Beach St., Revere for Elizabeth A. “Betty” Salton, who died on Saturday, April 6th at the Lighthouse Nursing Care Center in Revere following a brief illness. She was 75 years old. A funeral will be conducted from the funeral home on Thursday, April 11th at 9 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass in Immaculate Conception Church, 133 Beach St. Revere at 10 a.m. Interment will follow in Holy Cross Cemetery, Malden.

Betty was born on January 14, 1949 in East Boston.. She was raised in the Jeffries Point section of East Boston, along with her brother Eddie. Betty had a parochial school education, beginning at her neighborhood parish Our Lady of the Assumption, then Fitton High School for Girls, graduating in 1967.

Betty lived at home with her parents and also cared for them in their later years. Betty’s entire working career was spent in the life insurance industry, where she worked in a secretarial capacity. She split her time between Prudential & AIG. Betty moved to Revere about 16 years ago, where she made her home. She was an avid reader of all types of books and would enjoy taking her daily walks. Bett also enjoyed going to the Rossetti-Cowan Senior Center where she was able to socialize, meet with friends and take part in the activities. Family was always very important to her, and she treasured her brother, Ed, who cared for her as well as her nephews, and cousins.

She was the devoted daughter of the late Franklin “Salty” Salton and Rose M. (Mirasolo) Salton, loving sister of Edward F. Salton, Sr. of Revere, cherished aunt of Edward F. Salton, Jr. of Saugus and Christopher M. Salton and his wife Alexis of Peabody; treasured grandaunt of Bennett and Daylan. She is also lovingly survived by many cousins and friends.

In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made in Betty’s memory to St. Jude children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

To send online condolences, please visit www.vertucciosmithvazza.com?.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to the care and direction of the Vertuccio Smith & Vazza, Beechwood Home for Funerals.

Bernard Anthony (TJ) Brawley, Jr.

Graduate of RHS, Class of 1992

Bernard Anthony (TJ) Brawley, Jr., 50, of Folsom, CA, passed from this life unexpectedly on Monday, March 25, 2024.

TJ was born in Hahira, GA, and moved with his parents to Somerville at the age of four. He graduated from Revere High School in 1992. TJ relocated to California in 2004 and was a resident of Folsom for 14 years.

TJ’s field of work began as a low-voltage technician installing home and commercial alarms, nurse-call systems, and audio/video wiring. He then went into business with his brother as local handymen in the Sacramento and surrounding areas. That business boomed into commercial maintenance and repair, then morphed into full-on construction.

TJ left the business to take on residential property maintenance where he was responsible for two large apartment complexes. He loved what he did and was well respected and loved by his colleagues.

TJ was a devoted father to his children spending nearly all of his free time involved in their sports — football, baseball, softball. He rarely missed a game. His children were his greatest joy and accomplishment in life.

TJ was preceded in death by his father, Bernard A. (Tony) Brawley of Palatka, FL, and his grandmother, Louise Sutton, of Sacramento.

TJ leaves behind to cherish his memory his mother, Marsha Smith (Craig) of Sacramento; his children, Austin, Mason, and Reagan Brawley of Folsom; his sister Nancy Nitsch (Ed Mininger) of Roseville; brother, William Nitsch of Sacramento; nephew Cameron and niece Zoey Mininger of Roseville; his former spouse, Sherry Baldwin of Folsom; step-brother, Warren Hawley (Tamara) of Woodland; nieces and nephews: Amanda Stacey (Garrett) of Ohio, Jonathan Hawley of Tennessee, Nathan, Colton Hawley and Ashley Rohrs-Hawley of Woodland; step-mother, Joyce Brawley of Palatka, FL; uncle Paul Brawley (Jean) of Albita Springs, LA; and his loving and faithful dog Jasper.

TJ was a kind, loving and generous spirit who will be sorely missed by all who knew him.

A Gathering of Family and Friends took place on Saturday, April 6 at the Eagles Lodge, #929, 215 Scott Street, Folsom, CA.

Diane DiMare Russell

Of Revere, formerly of East Boston

Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend visiting hours on Sunday, April 14 from 2 to 5 p.m. in the Vertuccio Smith & Vazza Beechwood Home for Funerals, 262 Beach St., Revere for Diane E. DiMare – Russell who passed away on Monday, April 8th at the Elmhurst Healthcare in Melrose following a brief illness. She was 80 years old. A Prayer Service will take place immediately after the visitation in the funeral home at 5 p.m. Interment will be held privately.

Diane was born in Revere on September 23, 1943, to her late parents Santo DiMare and Esther (Dellaria) DiMare. She was raised in East Boston, along with her two brothers. She was a graduate of Fitton Central High School, Class of 1961. Diane worked in the Insurance Industry as an Auto Adjuster. She was later married, and proudly became a mother of three daughters.

She left work and moved to Revere in 1970 and happily raised her girls. She embraced her role as mom and loved every minute of it. Diane returned to working as an auto adjuster, picking up where she left off. Diane’s life was her family and taking trips to Rockport, Ocean City NJ, New York, and going to Mohegan Sun to play the slots. Treasuring her many trips to Rockport for its coastal charm and beauty, which started a love for collecting model ships and lighthouses. You also would find her on the dance floor at any party or wedding. In 2001 and then 2004, she was privileged to also take on the role of Nana and made her life complete.

The beloved mother of Kimberly A. Goodwin and her husband, Robert of Saugus, Kristin J. Russell – Pellerossi and her husband, John of Odessa, FL. and Dawn M. Nelson and her husband, Carl, Jr. of Saugus, she was the cherished Nana of Ashley D. Nelson, Gabrielle M. Goodwin and James C. Nelson, all of Saugus; the dear sister of Sebastian “Subby” DiMare and his wife, Rose of Hudson, NH., and the late Joseph J. DiMare and his surviving wife, Jean DiMare of Revere. She was the dear companion of the late Vincent Juliano and is also lovingly survived by many nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews and the Juliano family.

In lieu of flowers remembrances may be, made to St. Jude Children’s Research hospital 501 St. Jude Pl. Memphis, TN 38105. For online guestbook, please visit: www.vertucciosmithvazza.com.

Patricia Ann “Patty” Ippolito

She Leaves Behind a Legacy of Strength That Will Endure for Generations To Come

Patricia Ann “Patty” (Frongillo) Ippolito, the beloved matriarch of her family in Revere, passed away peacefully in her home on Sunday, April 7th, at the age of 76, surrounded by her loving family. Her brave spirit and dedication to her family will be dearly missed.

Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend Visiting Hours on Thursday, April 11th in the Vertuccio Smith & Vazza, Beechwood Home for Funerals, 262 Beach St., Revere from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., followed by a Funeral Service in the funeral home at 1:30 p.m. Interment will follow in Woodlawn Cemetery Everett.

A loving daughter to the late Andrew and Jenny Frongillo of Revere, where she was born and raised as the youngest in a family of eleven (11) children, Patty worked for the New England Telephone Co. as a long-distance operator after graduation. She then met Frank in Chelsea, her soon-to-be husband, and after marriage lived in Chelsea as a homemaker, and stood by him in running the family businesses, Mills Corner Service Station andmIppolito Snow Plowing of Chelsea.

She was very active in sports and loved to ski. She played softball for Reardon’s Pub and was nick-named “Flash” for her speed and team spirit. She always liked taking chances, be it a card game, playing the lottery, or spinning the roulette wheel hoping for her lucky number (2) two. She was a special person, known for her toughness, generosity and desire to win.

Patty loved summer activities with her family and was always on the go, enjoying St. Anthony’s Feast and seeing the sandcastles on Revere Beach, along with trips to Hampton Beach, Cape Cod, and Maine. She also enjoyed traveling to visit her family in North Carolina and Florida.

She was very active in her grandchildren’s schools, known as “Nana Teddy” to the Revere High School JROTC community, and she volunteered at the Paul Revere and Hill Schools. Patty leaves behind a legacy of strength that will endure for generations to come.

She is survived by her devoted son, Frank J. Ippolito III, of Boston, and her loving daughter, Melissa M. Ippolito of Revere, both of whom stood beside her at every step of the way in fighting a long battle of illness.

Following the passing of her beloved husband, Frank J. Ippolito Jr., (13) thirteen years ago, Patty supported her son, Frankie, who carried on the legacy of the family business that she supported for over 50 years.

Patricia also leaves behind her beloved grandchildren, Haley and Ethan Tedesco of Revere, whose lives she enriched immeasurably, and a great-granddaughter, Audrianna, who brought her boundless joy and smiles. She was a loving sibling to Junior Frongillo, Jeanette Tammaro, Anthony Frongillo of Revere, Dottie Bernstein and Robert Frongillo of Saugus, Lillian Robinson and Kay Ferragamo of Supply, North Carolina and the late Marie Perella, Irene Souza and Joseph Frongillo. She also leaves behind her sisters and brothers-in-law, Patricia O’Sullivan, Joseph Ippolito of Chelsea, and Jimmy and Jane Ippolito of Saugus. Throughout her life, Patty touched the hearts of all who had the privilege of knowing her. Her legacy of giving, resilience, and love will continue to inspire those who were fortunate enough to be a part of her life.

In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests that donations be made in Patty’s memory to the American Kidney Fund by visiting www.kidneyfund.org, to continue her legacy of giving back to the community that helped her in many ways.

A heartfelt thank you to all the caring staff at the Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, Fresenius Dialysis Center in Chelsea, Care Dimensions Hospice, and the Ride Right Transportation company in Revere. The suffering is over, rest in peace, dear Patty.

To send online condolences, please visit www.vertucciosmithvazza.com.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to the care and direction of the Vertuccio Smith & Vazza, Beechwood Home for Funerals.

Maureen Hutchinson

She Was the Essence of Innocence, Purity, and Love

Family and friends attended visiting hours on Monday, April 8th in the Vertuccio Smith & Vazza Beechwood Home for Funerals, 262 Beach St., Revere for Maureen Hutchinson who died on Monday, April 1st at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston following a long illness and hard-fought battle with colon cancer. She passed away just one day before her 76th birthday. A funeral service will be conducted in the funeral home at 1:30 p.m. Interment will immediately follow in Winthrop Cemetery (Cross ST.) Winthrop.

Maureen was the essence of innocence, purity, and love. She was born on April 2, 1948 in Winthrop to her late parents Merrill C. Hutchinson and Mary (Flaherty)

Hutchinson. Maureen fell victim to a diagnosis of meningitis as a young toddler but survived. Her life took a turn but made her the wonderful loving human being she bestowed on her family, friends, housemates and anyone who encountered her.

She was raised in Winthrop with her six brothers and sisters, who she loved and treasured. Maureen lived with her parents in Winthrop until 1993 after her mother passed away Maureen has been living in the care of May Institute in Revere. Maureen loved the staff at May Institute and also had the attention of her family, especially her older sister, Margie. Maureen loved staying with her sister on weekends and going out for lunch. She enjoyed car rides and seeing her nieces and nephews.

Maureen always had her rosary beads close to her and forever said the rosary praying for everyone she loved. Maureen’s most favorite joy was doing her crossword puzzle books.

She joins her parents and some of her siblings in heaven, where they are eternally reunited. She will be forever remembered for her big bright smile, soft whispering voice, usually telling you, that she loved you.

She was the loving sister of Marilyn T. Cayon of Winthrop and her late husband, Arthur, Merril C. Hutchinson and his wife, Andrea of Middleton, Margaret E. Johns of Revere and her late husband, William, Mark Hutchinson and his wife, Linda of Hollis, NH and the late Marianne Mahoney and her late husband, Paul and Michael Hutchinson. She is also lovingly survived by many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews.

In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to The May Institute, 794 Broadway, Revere, MA 02151. ?

To send online condolences, please visit ? www.vertucciosmithvazza.com?.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to the care and direction of the Vertuccio Smith & Vazza, Beechwood Home for Funerals, Revere.