News The City of Revere Swears In 12 Firefighters in Council Chambers by Journal Staff • April 3, 2024 • 0 Comments Tuesday afternoon Mayor Patrick Keefe and Revere Fire Chief Christopher Bright were proud to swear in 12 new firefighters to the Revere Fire Department. Mayor Keefe spoke briefly how proud he of the department and was thankful for the families that stand by their loved ones. Shown above, Revere City Clerk Ashley Melnik with Fire Chief Christopher Bright and Mayor Patrick Keefe are shown swearing in 12 new Revere firefighters: Joshua Arsenault, Robert Crowe, Christopher D’Eramo, John D’Eramo, Leann DiCarlo, Nico DiSalvo, Sean Manion jr., Brandon O’Neil, Jonathan Perez-Chicas, Seth Tata-Amato, Patrick Reardon, and Devin Tango.