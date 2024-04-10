Mayor Celebrates First 100 Days in Office, Looks Forward to State of the City Address

Mayor Patrick Keefe is expected to highlight his first 100 days in office during his first State of the City speech tonight, Wednesday, April 10 at the Susan B. Anthony School.

“I will be addressing residents and providing an update on my first 100 days as Mayor during my State of the City Address,” Keefe stated in his invitation to the public. “I will speak about successes and initiatives across the City of Revere. In addition, I will unveil my vision for the upcoming months of my mayoral term, with an emphasis on unity and optimism.”

While the official State of the City is taking place Wednesday night, those who attended at a fundraiser/celebration of his first 100 days in office at the Mission Beach House on April 4 likely got a little bit of a sneak preview of the official event.

Minnah Sheik, Executive Chair of the Keefe Committee, kicked off the event, welcoming the crowd and thanking them for braving the inclement weather.

Rep. Jessica Giannino also spoke, praising the Mayor as one of the most hardworking individuals she knows and applauding his dedication to Revere.

Keefe expressed gratitude to his family, friends, and campaign team for their support during the election. He highlighted some of his administration’s achievements in the first 100 days and outlined future initiatives.

“It was good to see so many great people in attendance, and I very much appreciate the support,” said Keefe. “The event was a huge success. The space was beautiful, and it was nice to be able to highlight and showcase the beautiful amenities on the beach to my supporters, friends, and family.

“I look forward to doing it again soon. Believe in Revere.”

Several hundred of Keefe’s supporters attended last week’s event, and the Mayor is inviting all residents to attend or tune into his State of the City Address on April 10 at 6:30 p.m. at the Susan B.Anthony School.

The State of the City address will be broadcast live on RevereTV cable television and on YouTube by RevereTV.