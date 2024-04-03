Sumner Street Fire Displaces 13 Residents

A fire that originated in the kitchen of a condo unit at 34 Sumner Street on Sunday displaced 13 residents.

No injuries were reported as a result of the fire, which is still under investigation.

Calls for the report of a building fire at the three-story condo building on Sumner Street came in shortly before 10 p.m. on Sunday, according to Fire Chief Christopher Bright.

Group 4 was the working group on duty for the department, and the Officer in Charge was Deputy Chief Michael DiCarlo.

Upon arrival smoke was showing from unit #2 of the six-unit, three-story condo building. Residents had self-evacuated from the building upon arrival. Firefighters initiated an aggressive interior attack stretching several handlines and ventilated the building, according to Bright. Hoarding conditions were found in the fire unit making it an extremely difficult and dangerous situation, according to the chief.

Firefighters were able to knock down the fire in the unit stopping the spread of throughout the structure. Power was shut to the building and National Grid was called to the scene to cut power at the pole.

Thirteen residents were displaced and the Red Cross was called to respond and assist the displaced.

The Health Inspector was called to the scene due to the unsanitary hoarding conditions found on scene. The fire originated in the kitchen of unit 2, according to Bright.

The Fire investigator was called to the scene, but the cause has yet to be determined.