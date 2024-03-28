Obituaries 03-27-2024

Yvonne Pisano

She Always Cared for Others and Loved Her Family Most of All

Yvonne Pisano, born in Gloucester, the daughter of the late John and Marjorie (Brown) LeVie and beloved wife of Vito Pisano for 63 years, she was the devoted mother of John Pisano and his wife, Maureen of Lynn, Clifford Pisano of Revere, Jennifer Pisano and her husband, Jerry Lynch of Wilmington and Robert Pisano and his wife, Anica of Brockton; dear sister of the late Sandra Cabral and her husband, Mark of Marlborough; cherished grandmother of David and his wife, Yazmin, Heather and her husband, Christopher, John and his wife, Jenny and Katelyn and her fiancé, Marc; adored great-grandmother of Gabriella, Emeli, Anthony Vito, and Jessy Jane. She is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.

A graduate of Cambridge High and Latin School, she worked as a bookkeeper at Brown Durell (dry goods) in Cambridge and Rogers Jewelry out of high school then again 30 years later. Before retirement, she worked as a Home Health Aid for the elderly.

She resided by Revere Beach and participated in community beach clean ups with her children and remained an avid recycler into her 80’s. She always cared for others by fostering those in need of a safe haven by welcoming them into her home with a place to sleep or hot meal. She loved contemporary music and going dancing with her husband in her earlier years. Throughout her 80’s, she continued to enjoy listening to music and when she loved a good song, would bop her head along to the beat. But most of all she loved her family, enjoyed spending time with them and was a caring, smart, strong role model for her family.

A Memorial Visitation will be held at the Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno Funeral Home, 128 Revere St, Revere on Saturday, March 30 from 12 noon to 4 p.m. with a Prayer Service at 3:30 p.m. Relatives and friends are kindly invited. A private interment will take place at the Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne where she will rest eternally beside her husband.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital. www.stjude.org or by phone: (800) 805-5856.

Joseph A. Theberge, Sr.

September 9, 1947 – March 16, 2024

Joseph A. Theberge, Sr., 76, passed away peacefully in his home in Nashua, NH, on March 16, 2024, surrounded by his cherished family and close loved ones.Born on September 9, 1947 in Rumford, Maine, Joseph was the son of the late Bernard J. Theberge, Sr. and Anne R. Daigle Theberge.

He spent his formative years in Chelsea where he cultivated a deep sense of duty and honor. Joseph proudly served his country as a member of the US Army 101st Airborne Infantry during the Vietnam War,

demonstrating courage and resilience throughout his service. After returning home, Joseph dedicated himself to a career as a master skilled carpenter, leaving a lasting legacy of craftsmanship.

Joseph found immense joy in the simple pleasures of life, particularly in spending time with his ,beloved family, playing horseshoes and tending to tasks around the house. His warm presence and generous spirit touched the lives of all who knew him.

Joseph is survived by his loving sister, Pamela Theberge Marden (and husband Michael) of Saugus, Kimberly Theberge of Chelsea, Lyndell Theberge (sister-in-law) of

Manchester, NH, and Paulette Aikens (sister-in-law) of Nashua, NH. He is also survived by his brother, Dennis Theberge (and wife Donna) of Browns Mills, New Jersey.

Joseph leaves behind a legacy of love and devotion through his children: Joseph Theberge, Jr. of Dracut, Terri Theberge of Revere, Tammy Theberge of Nashua, NH and Justin Theberge (and wife Blair) of New Boston, NH. His memory will be cherished by his grandchildren: Christopher Theberge, Kyle Theberge, Katelyn Theberge, Marisa D’Amelio, Tianna Theberge, Justin Theberge Jr., Tyler Theberge, Savannah Caron, and Collin Caron, as well as his great-grandchild, Alai Skye Alonso. Joseph’s legacy of love extends to numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews, who will forever hold him in their hearts.

He is preceded in death by his beloved wife, Eileen “Chicky” Burkett Theberge and siblings Bernard Theberge, Jr., Timothy Theberge and sister-in-law, Bertha Gibbons and is also predeceased by brothers-in-law: Joe Burkett, Eddie Burkett, Frank Burkett, Wayne Burkett, Ronald Gibbons, and Ronnie Aikens.

A celebration of Joseph’s life will be held on Saturday, April 13 at 1 p.m. at 28 1/2 Lovell Street, Nashua, New Hampshire.

In honoring Joseph’s life, let us remember his unwavering strength, kindness, and love for his family. He will be deeply missed and fondly remembered by all who had the privilege of knowing him.

Esther Manuele

Retired Hair Stylist Who Leaves Behind a Legacy of Love and Devotion

Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend Visiting Hours today, Wednesday, March 27 from 9 to 11 a.m. in the Vertuccio Smith & Vazza, Beechwood Home for Funerals, 262 Beach St., Revere for Esther S. (Meoli) Manuele who entered eternal rest on Thursday, March 21st at the Lahey Clinic in Burlington following a brief illness. She was 87 years old. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated in the Immaculate Conception Church, 133 Beach St., Revere at 11:30 a.m. followed by interment in Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett.

Born on November 1, 1936 in Boston to her late parents, Ernesto and Maria (Loffredo) Meoli, Esther grew up alongside her two sisters in East Boston. A proud graduate of East Boston High School, Class of 1954, Esther pursued her passion at Blaine Hair Academy, earning her certificate as a hairdresser. On April 30, 1961, she married the love of her life, Anthony “Tony” Manuele, and together they embarked on their journey in East Boston before settling in Revere in 1964.

Esther, a devoted mother to her three children, balanced her career as a hairdresser at the Gillette Corporation and as an independent stylist in Revere.

Esther and Tony cherished their time with family and friends, hosting countless gatherings where Esther’s culinary skills shone as she cooked for everyone with love and generosity. With a keen eye for fashion, Esther always exuded elegance and grace. Her greatest joy came from her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, whom she adored beyond measure.

For 20 years, Esther and Tony enjoyed being snowbirds in Florida, creating cherished memories under the warm sun.

In 2002, Esther and Tony relocated to Saugus, where they shared their home with their son, Michael and his wife, Anna. Esther’s life was a tapestry of cherished memories, laughter and the embrace of beloved family members.

Esther leaves behind a legacy of love and devotion, having been the beloved wife of the late Anthony V. “Tony” Manuele for 56 years. She is survived by her loving children: John E. Manuele and his wife, Lynn of Merrimac, NH, Michael A. Manuele and his wife, Anna R. of Saugus, and Marissa E. Gallant of Peabody. She was the cherished grandmother of Matthew Manuele and his wife, Kimberly of Weare, NH, Kaitlyn Stafford and her husband, Troy of Merrimac, NH, Kevin Manuele of Milford, NH, Anthony J. Manuele and his wife, Sydney of Saugus, Lucas Manuele of Medford, Liza J. Manuele of Saugus, Mark Anthony Gallant of Peabody, Isabella Gallant of Salem and Madeleine Gallant of Peabody. Esther was also the adored great-grandmother of seven great-grandchildren. She was the dear sister of the late Phyllis Presto and Florence Meoli and is also lovingly survived by many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. ?

Rossana Furia

Retired Medical Reviewer for Blue Cross/Blue Shield

Family and friends are invited to attend Visiting Hours on Saturday, April 6th from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. in the Vertuccio Smith & Vazza, Beechwood Home for Funerals, 262 Beach St., Revere for Rossana A. (Bartolacci) Furia, 94, who passed away on March 21st. Her Funeral Mass will be celebrated in St. Anthony of Padua Church, 250 Revere St., Revere at 12 noon followed by interment in Puritan Lawn Memorial Park Peabody.

Born in Italy, she was a native of Senigallia, Italy and was the daughter of Enrico and Amelia (Ciarloni) Bramucci. She was raised in Italy and received her education there. After high school, she continued her education and studied to become a nurse.

She married Giovanni M. Furia on October 30, 1965 and the couple settled in Revere in 1965 and began their family. They remained in Revere until 2021, after which they moved to Peabody and then Peterborough, NH.

Her beloved husband, Giovanni passed away on July 24th, 2022 after enjoying 56 years of marriage together.

Rossana was a devoted wife and mother and also worked for Blue Cross/Blue Shield. She was very proud of her work as a medical claims reviewer and her career with the company spanned over 28 years. She loved to cook, read, visit Revere Beach and spend time with family and friends.

She was the beloved wife of the late Giovanni M. Furia, devoted mother of Stephanie R. Keane and her husband, George Kevin Keane of Dublin, New Hampshire and Andrea Furia-Helms and her husband Louis Helms Jr. of Glenn Dale, Maryland and dear sister of the late Giuliana Bartolacci-Zambianchi of Bologna, Italy. She is also lovingly survived by many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society and Disabled American Veterans.