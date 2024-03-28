RHS Sports Roundup

Spring Sports Season Begins for RHS Athletes

The 2024 spring sports season for Revere High athletics is set to get underway this coming week.

Coach Amy Rotger and the RHS girls lacrosse team will host Northeast Regional tomorrow (Thursday) under the lights at Harry Della Russo Stadium at 5:00. Rotger and her crew will travel to Medford next Wednesday.

The boys’ lacrosse team, under the direction of head coach Jordan DeBarros, also opens its season tomorrow with a contest at Somerville. The Patriots then will journey to Lynn next Tuesday.

Coach Michael Manning’s baseball team will open its season next Tuesday at non-league opponent Weston. The Patriots have an 18-game schedule for their 2024 campaign, with 14 contests with their Greater Boston League (GBL) foes (two each vs. Chelsea, Everett, Somerville, Medford, Malden, Lynn Classical, and Lynn English) and single matches with non-league rivals Weston, Peabody, East Boston, and Cambridge Rindge and Latin.

They will host Lynn English next Wednesday.

Coach Megan O’Donnell’s Lady Patriot softball squad opens its season next Wednesday at Lynn English. The girls likewise will meet their seven GBL foes twice each and will take on non-league opponents East Boston, Northeast, and Saugus (2).

Coach Lianne Mimmo and the boys volleyball team also will open their season next Wednesday with a home match against GBL foe Lynn English. The Patriots will play a 20-game schedule consisting of 14 encounters vs. their seven GBL rivals and six with non-league opponents Brookline, Greater Lowell, Boston Latin Academy, O’Bryant, Madison Park, and Methuen.

The girls and boys outdoor track and field teams, coached by Racquel MacDonald-Ciambelli and David Fleming respectively, will open their season next Thursday (April 4) against GBL foe Everett, while the RHS tennis teams, helmed by veteran coaches Mike Flynn for the boys and Carla Maniscalco for the girls, swing into action on April 8 vs. Everett.