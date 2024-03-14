The Winter Chronicles of K9 Charlie

By Melissa Moore-Randall

As winter comes to a close, Revere’s Community Resource Dog K9 Charlie is wrapping up his first winter. Charlie, a full bred Black English Labrador who turned one on February 13th, was first introduced to the Revere community in April 2023. K9 Charlie shared his excitement and adventures of his first winter.

“My winter adventures included celebrating my first Christmas, being a basketball SUPERFAN, celebrating the big ONE and everything in between. I celebrated my first Christmas and boy was I spoiled. Humans love giving presents, and I received a ton from all of my friends in Revere.”

“I became a basketball fan and the official SUPERFAN of Revere Basketball. I was on the sidelines for both boys and girls middle school and high school games. I met my first four-legged Revere friend, a guy named Jet the Bulldog. His dad is Coach Leary of the RHS Boys Basketball Team. The Middle School and High School girls basketball teams were both GBL Champions. I think I was the lucky charm!”

“I was able to experience my first time in cold, white stuff that humans call snow. WOW! It is amazing running around in that stuff. You can eat it too but just not the yellow snow! I am also a fashion icon now. I became a Croc gibbet. Everyone is walking around with ME on their Crocs. IMAGINE!”

“I have spent a lot of time at the Revere Boxing gym working out with students, teachers and other human friends. I love working out! I think everyone loves to work out with me too! I turned one this winter on February 13th! Humans really love to celebrate the day you were born. I received cards, treats, gifts, and hugs for my big day! Winter wrapped up with me meeting with Governor Maura Healey when she visited the Whelan School. She was pretty excited to meet me!”

“I look forward to making more people smile, building relationships and serving the Community of Revere as I also work towards my therapy certification.”

“To learn more about me and my adventures, you can follow me on Instagram at charlie_rpd_comfortK9. To date, I have over 1,600 followers. Let’s get to 2,000 by summer!”