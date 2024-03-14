Council Calls for Improved Traffic Safety Near Senior Center

By Adam Swift

The city council is looking for improved traffic safety measures near the senior center on Winthrop Avenue.

Monday night, Councilors Angela Guarino-Sawaya, Joanne McKenna, and Robert Haas, III introduced a motion asking that the mayor have the traffic commission install traffic calming measures such as a speed hump and a flashing speed sign near the crosswalk near the senior center.

“The seniors crossing on Winthrop Avenue are in danger of getting hit by a car as it is heavily traveled,” said Guarino-Sawaya. “There is a crosswalk and a small sign, but some cars are traveling way too fast to get to and from Broadway.”

She said it is hard for the seniors to move out of the way of speeding cars, and that a flashing senior crossing sign at the crosswalk could help slow down traffic.

“When seniors have events at the Rossetti Center, they normally use the Central parking lot and they cross the streets,” said McKenna. “We do need to protect them, and I think this is a great motion.”

Haas added that there have been several recent discussions about safety along Winthrop Avenue and near the senior center.

“This is an area that I am concerned about, safety-wise,” he said. “I’d love to see something done along that stretch.”

Councillor-at-Large Anthony Zambuto said he is not always in favor of installing speed bumps in the city, but that he was in favor of adding one near the senior center.

“Whatever we can do to make that area safer,” he said. “It is a challenge because there are a lot of competing things going on there.”

Ward 2 Councillor Ira Novoselsky noted that last fall, he put in a motion to put a flashing speed sign along Winthrop Avenue, and that any additional measures taken to protect senior citizens in the area would be welcomed.

Ward 6 Councillor Chris Giannino applauded the motion, but added that a raised crosswalk across from the senior center might be preferable to a speed bump.

Councillor-at-Large Michelle Kelley said she liked the idea of a raised crosswalk, and added that the city needed to take quick action to protect seniors.

“I think this is also a prime example of why I would like to see a new senior center altogether in a new location,” she said.