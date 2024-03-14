The 2024 JetBlue Shamrock Splash on Constitution Beach

Special to the Journal

On Sunday, March 10th the clouds parted and the sun shone brightly on over 200 Splashers, Dashers and Spectators at the 14th Annual JetBlue Shamrock Splash on East Boston’s Constitution Beach. All together, the event raised $55,000 to support Save the Harbor/Save the Bay’s Better Beaches Program partnership with the Department of Conservation & Recreation, including at least $5,405 for South Boston events and programs.

“On behalf of my colleagues at the State including our MBC Co-Chairs Senator Brendan Crighton and Rep. Adrian Madaro, I want to thank all of the splashers and fundraisers for your effort to support our beaches and community,” said Rep. Jessica Giannino, who was also participating in her fourth consecutive cold water plunge with Save the Harbor. “We might have to sacrifice a bit of our comfort jumping into the 39 degree water, but it’s well worth it to have amazing programming on our beaches for our youth, seniors, families and everyone to enjoy all summer long.”

Kennedy Elsey from “Karson and Kennedy” on Mix 104.1 was the event MC for the 14th year in a row. She and JetBlue’s Donnie Todd judged the always popular costume contest, with winners Josette Williams from Dorchester (as a “Sea Goddess”) and Ohana New England Dragon Boat Team (in “Dragon Boat” team costume) each taking home a coveted round trip JetBlue flight as their prize. In total, six JetBlue flights were up for grabs for biggest fundraiser and biggest team as well as a raffle for anyone who raised over $100.

“This event would simply not be possible or as fun without our friends and title sponsors at JetBlue, or our event sponsors at Tito’s Handmade Vodka, Dorchester Brewing Company, Renaissance Boston Waterfront Hotel, and FMC Ice Sports,” said Save the Harbor Executive Director, Chris Mancini. “I’m so grateful to the Department of Conservation and Recreation and the Healey/Driscoll administration for their important annual investment in the Better Beaches Grant Program and free beach events all summer long.”

Mancini also thanked Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts, the Blue Sky Collaborative, Boston Consulting Group, Calamari Fisheries, Coast Cannabis, Comcast, David Nardella, EveryDejaVu, Harpoon Brewery, NamaStay Sober, Voloo Sports, Income Research + Management, Izotope, Jeff Reagan, John Murphy, Kennedy Elsey, Mix 104.1, National Grid, P&G Gillette, the Richard Saltonstall Charitable Foundation, Topo Chico, and Vertex Pharmaceuticals, the Boston Centers for Youth & Families, the YMCA of Greater Boston, Youth Enrichment Services (YES) and the hundreds of people who took part in the JetBlue Shamrock Splash for their support.

Proceeds from this year’s Shamrock Splash will be invested in free Better Beaches events and programs on the metropolitan region’s public beaches in Nahant, Lynn, Revere, Winthrop, East Boston, South Boston, Dorchester, Quincy, and Hull. In 2023, this included over 200 free events including Diversity Matters Fest organized by the North Shore Juneteenth Association, the 19th Annual Endless Summer Waterfront Festival hosted by the Hull Nantasket Chamber of Commerce, yoga on Revere Beach hosted by NamaStay Sober, Community Game Nights at the Beach hosted by South Boston en Accion, and more all over our region’s beautiful beaches.

More information is available on the Save the Harbor/Save the Bay website at www.savetheharbor.org