Keynote Addresses by First Lady Keefe, Rep. Giannino, Supt. Kelly Highlight RCC Women’s History Month Luncheon

The Revere Chamber of Commerce hosted its first Women’s History Month Luncheon March 8 at the Four Points Sheraton.

RCC Executive Director Erica Porzio and Luncheon Chair Amanda Bonasoro welcomed the guests to the luncheon. Board Member Anasha Girma presented a poem in honor of the event and highlighting women’s contributions to society.

First Lady of Revere Jennifer Keefe, Supt. of Schools Dr. Dianne Kelly, and State Rep. Jessica Giannino each delivered inspiring keynote addresses.

Mrs. Keefe, with her husband, Mayor Patrick in attendance, lauded the many women who were elected to positions, including Congresswoman Katherine Clark, Gov. Maura Healey, Lt. Gov. Kim Driscoll, State Rep. Jessica Giannino, city councillors and School Committee members, along with Supt. of Schools Dr. Dianne Kelly.

“And of course, the Mayor’s Office, which is run by five, amazing multi-generational women who make sure to keep the mayor on his toes when I’m not around,” said First Lady Keefe, who showed a true flair of excellence as a public speaker.

Dr. Kelly, who is completing her 29th year in the Revere school system, spoke of “the incredible women and men who have been mentors to me throughout my life throughout my career as an educator.”

In a display of originality that has helped make Revere a national model for urban school districts in the United States during her reign as superintendent, Dr. Kelly distributed a “quiz” sheet to the guests, asking questions about women’s history on topics such as banking, education, gender pay gaps, and the percentage of women in the United States Congress.

“Thank you for taking the time to be here, for your commitment to amplifying the voices of women, and for your work toward gender equity,” said Kelly in concluding her message.

Rep. Giannino, who made history herself as the youngest person ever elected city councillor in Revere in 2012, said she was humbled by the prestigious honor of being a keynote speaker at the Chamber’s first-ever Women In History Luncheon.

“It’s truly an honor to be here today and follow such amazing women and such amazing speakers – our superintendent of schools, Dr. Dianne Kelly, and our First Lady, Jennifer Keefe,” said Giannino. “It’s an honor to reflect on the strong spirit and contributions of the women in our community throughout history.”

Giannino credited her family who set the foundation for her ascendancy in the Revere community as a councilor, council president, and state representative.

“When I think of strong women in business, I think about my grandfather’s mother, Mary Giannino, who owned Giannino’s Greenhouses. She was a force,” said Giannino. “She drove when women didn’t drive. She owned property when women didn’t own property. She lost both her legs to diabetes and still ran a business, had 10 children, and just did things that were so beyond her years. I think that fighting spirit and that force that she had to raise her family and she instilled in her children really carried on through our generations. She was an Italian immigrant and was really proud of her heritage and that she raised her children in Revere.”

Giannino also expressed gratitude for the vital presence in her life of her grandmother, Joann Giannino, a popular Revere resident.

“Anyone who knows Googie, she’s a force. She’s a four-time breast cancer survivor,” Giannino told the assemblage. “She’s 83 years old. She’s unbelievable. You talk about strength. You talk about resiliency. She raised four kids. She worked full time. Her husband worked two jobs. My parents were divorced. My dad came back home to work nights in the police department. She brought me up. She gave me an opportunity that I wouldn’t have had if it wasn’t for her strength and her resiliency.”