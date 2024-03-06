Revere School Committee Honors Carol A. Tye for Lifetime of Service

By Michael Coughlin Jr.

During its regular meeting last week, the Revere School Committee took the time to recognize Carol Tye, a community stalwart who has committed most of her life to the city’s school district.

Recently, Tye and her colleague Michael Ferrante left the School Committee after they did not submit or pull papers for re-election this summer, per an August report from the Revere Journal.

Tye, who has served in the district for 65 years in countless ways, such as as a teacher, superintendent, and school committee member, was lauded for her work throughout her career.

Stacey Bronsdon-Rizzo called Tye an influence and mentor and praised her for her optimism and wisdom.

“What you have always been in this city to everyone is the educator. It’s never left you from day one til the future,” said Bronsdon-Rizzo.

Anthony Caggiano, a newer member of the School Committee who mentioned he never got to serve alongside Tye, acknowledged that he has some big shoes to fill in his new position.

John Kingston, who had Tye as an English Teacher, said, “I’ve known you for a long time. I’ve appreciated your wisdom, your counsel, and all the time and energy that you put into Revere Public Schools.”

He also told a touching story in which he talked about rooting for Tye when she was going for Superintendent and watching it on local cable television.

Anthony Mattera, who is also newer to the Committee, acknowledged he and Tye have not always seen eye to eye but provided a powerful statement about his sister, who had Tye as a teacher.

“She has always said you were the most influential person on her life. More than my mother, more than my father, more than any relatives that we had,” said Mattera.

Aisha Milbury-Ellis also had Tye as a teacher, shared fond memories, and shared how Tye fostered her love for reading as a student.

“It’s been amazing to go from that to working alongside you. So, thank you, I appreciate all the years of dedication you’ve provided to our community,” said Milbury-Ellis.

Jacqueline Monterroso, the Committee’s Vice-Chair, spoke about Tye’s impact in that so many people in the city have a connection with her and how she brought respect to being an educator.

“You started your path as an educator when this profession was not respected — it still is not respected now, but it was much less respected then — and you brought respect to a profession that is creating life-changing work,” said Monterroso.

Superintendent of Schools Dianne Kelly spoke about the gift of having someone like Tye — who has served as Superintendent — on the Committee and called her one of the greatest mentors she has ever known.

“I’ll always be thankful for everything that you’ve taught me, and I know that you’ll continue to teach me because you’re certainly a life-long teacher as much as you are a life-long learner, and that’s something that we all can take from our experiences having the opportunity to work with you,” said Kelly.

After Tye’s colleagues shared their thanks, Mayor Patrick Keefe presented her with a Chelsea Clock.

Tye then stood before those in attendance and said a few words about her career in Revere, which began as a student teacher at the Garfield School in 1959.

“I really wasn’t planning to stay in the Revere Public Schools after I did my student teaching,” said Tye during last week’s meeting.

She explained that while going to school for her Master’s Degree, she had substituted “almost always” at the old McKinley School for gas money, and the exuberance of the 7th and 8th-grade kids she taught led to her applying for a job in the district.

Tye would eventually be hired to work at Revere High School, where she stayed for 35 years. She later talked about the influence of the late Richard Champa and her work with collective bargaining as part of the Revere Teachers Association.

In 1994, Tye became the district’s first female superintendent and, years later, joined the school committee, where she would be able to “try to support the mission of all of the people that I believed in.”

“I’ve been so fortunate to spend a lifetime in the world of education. The world is always young, always optimistic, always challenging, and always reinventing itself,” said Tye.

“I’ve served with administrators and teachers and school committee members who have vision and commitment and who have worked harder than anyone ever expected them and you to do,” she added.

One by one, Tye eventually spoke about every member of the School Committee and thanked them. Tye also saved a special thank you for her “best friend and lifetime partner,” Kathleen Heiser.

Ultimately, Tye acknowledged this was an emotional time and thanked everyone who helped her through an illustrious career. “Thank you all for everything that you have done for me.”