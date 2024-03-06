Public Meeting Scheduled on Parkway Bridge Replacement

By Adam Swift

MassDOT is scheduled to hold a public information meeting on the replacement of the Revere Beach Parkway bridge over Broadway on Thursday at 7 p.m. at City Hall.

The project, with an estimated cost of just over $20 million, is expected to be funded through the 2025 Transportation Improvement Program for the Boston Metropolitan Planning Organization.

Construction on the project is slated to begin in the spring of 2025, according to MassDOT officials.

The purpose of the hearing is to provide information on the project, as well as to hear comments on the project. All comments and views will be reviewed and considered to the maximum extent possible, according to MassDOT officials.

“The City will be working with MassDOT on long overdue repairs to the Casassa Overpass. A few years ago, Representative Katherine Clark secured funding for accelerated bridge repairs,” said Mayor Patrick Keefe. “ I’m happy Revere received the funds to address safety concerns. During construction, there will be planned disruption in normal traffic flows. I believe that long term, planned disruption is better than the alternative of an emergency situation.”

The project aims to improve public safety and maintain through travel on Revere Beach Parkway and Broadway by replacing the bridge.

Along with the replacement of the bridge, the project will include roadway improvements on Route 107 below the bridge from the Revere/Chelsea line to the intersection of Route 107 with Taft Street/Page Street. The project is also expected to include intersection improvements where the Route 16 on and off-ramps meet Route 107.

Interpretation for Spanish will be provided at the meeting, and interpretation for Khmer will be provided upon request.