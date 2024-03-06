Lisa Cutting, Owner of Oceanview Kennel, Thanks Council for Certificate of Commendation

Lisa Cutting, owner of Oceanview Kennel and Pet Resort on Squire Road, had the high honor of receiving a Certificate of Commendation from the Revere City Council at its Feb. 12 meeting in the Council Chambers.

Ward 5 Councilor Angela Sawaya-Guarino, who is a dog owner, made the presentation to Cutting, noting her dedication in helping animals in need and the outstanding reputation she has in the industry.

“Lisa and her staff at Oceanview Kennel take pride in providing the best service possible to all dogs that attend doggie daycare,” said Guarino-Sawaya.

The councilor said that Cutting’s efforts have helped saved many dogs in the area.

“Lisa has gone to multiple cities, including Winthrop, Woburn, Malden, and Revere, providing aid for lost and homeless dogs,” said Guarino-Sawaya. “Not only does Lisa help save dogs, but she has helped numerous wildlife. Lisa will go above and beyond to get the best care for any animal in need. She has taken time out of her busy schedule many times to personally transport animals to save havens and veterinarian facilities. I can’t say enough about this woman and her family for what they have done for dogs and other animals in their care. Lisa’s a woman whose contribution to society needed to be recognized.”

Cutting thanked Guarino-Sawaya and the Council for the award.

“I’m grateful for this recognition from Councillor Guarino-Sawaya and her colleagues on the Council,” said Cutting.

Cutting spoke of the positive influence that her mother, the late Marion Viveiros, had in her life as an animal lover and kennel owner.

“Most of all, I would like to thank my mom, because this wouldn’t exist if not for her opening the kennel 20 years ago,” said Cutting.

Lisa’s daughter, Morgan Burdulis, and her husband, Jay Burdulis, have also been instrumental in the continuing success of the business. “We wouldn’t be in business if it weren’t for them,” credited Lisa. “They took over the whole business for three years when I was battling cancer. They did more than help out – they kept this place running while I was undergoing treatments. I’m very lucky to have such an amazing daughter and son-in-law.”