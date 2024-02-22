Obituaries 02-21-2024

Joseph F. Haughney

Retired US Air Force Lieutenant Colonel

Family and friends attended Visiting Hours on Sunday, February 18th in the Vertuccio Smith & Vazza, Beechwood Home for Funerals, 262 Beach St., Revere for Ret. USAF Lieutenant Colonel Joseph F. Haughney, who passed away on February 14th at 79 years old. His Funeral was conducted from the Funeral Home on Monday, February 20th followed by a Funeral Mass in Our Lady of the Assumption Church., 758 Salem St., Lynnfield. Interment will be held privately at Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne.

Born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, he was the son of Joseph and Jane (Czuba) Haughney. After graduating from LaSalle College High School, he attended La Salle University in Pennsylvania.

He soon entered the US Air Force during the Vietnam Era and made a career in the military, honorably serving for over 20 years. During his time in the military, he worked on some of the military’s earliest communication systems and was a project leader on the Autodin network. He also continued his education while enlisted, earning an MBA from Western New England University as well as a master’s degree in computer science from Boston University.

From 1979 through 1981, he worked as network manager for the ARPANET, which was a precursor to the internet, where he helped promote early use of this technology. Haughney was one of the first users of pre Internet technology to warn of the dangers of online harm. He also was instrumental in choosing the date of Jan. 1st, 1983 when the Arpanet and Defense Data Network adopted the TCP/IP protocols. This date arguably marks the start of the Internet.

During Haughney’s military career, he spent time working in Weisbaden, Germany, Tinker Air Force Base in Oklahoma, Hanscom Air Force Base and the Pentagon. Following Haughney’s honorable discharge in 1981, he continued to serve in the reserves and worked as a government contractor.

He and his wife, Kerry raised their family in Lynnfield where they were residents for more than 40 years until her passing less than two years ago.

Joseph was very devoted to his Catholic faith. In his spare time, he enjoyed playing chess, listening to classical music and reading about history.

He was the beloved husband of the late Kerry E. (Collins) Haughney; loving father of Christine E. Dare–Bryan and her husband, Thomas H. of Larchmont, New York, Jonathan J. Haughney of Barre, Vermont and Gretchen B. Haughney of Arlington and the cherished grandfather of Henry J., Elisabeth A., and James F. ?

Susan (Nana Sue) Jones

A True Force of Nature

Susan “Sue” Jones (Nana Sue), a true force of nature, passed away at home on her own terms on February 9 at the age of 67.

Born May 21, 1956, Sue was a natural caretaker who was fiercely protective of those she loved as well as those most vulnerable who needed caring for. She was generous, loyal and selfless and played the role of mother to many over the years with a seemingly endless supply of love to give. She was an amazing mother who always put her children first and they, in return, loved her immensely. She made friends easily, winning people over effortlessly with her warm nature, generous spirit and infectious energy.

Sue worked for the Postal Service at the General Mail Facility in Boston for 24 years before retiring early to care for her grandkids. She leaves behind many close friends from her time there where she will be remembered for her fun-loving spirit and “fiery” personality.

Sue loved helping animals, listening to music and gardening. Before she began her nearly 20-year battle with cancer and the life altering effects of treatment, Sue loved to go out to eat, have a drink on an outdoor patio on a warm day, host cookouts, attend concerts and talk and laugh with her friends and family. Despite her suffering in the latter years of her life, she never lost her sense of humor nor the desire to help others. It was not in her nature to back down from a fight and she was determined to be there for her family. They are all so grateful to her for the extra years she gave them.

Sue was really just the best person you could know, and nothing will be the same without her. She will be desperately missed by so many.

Sue leaves behind her children: Jim Jones and his wife, Christine Thompson of Saugus, Julie Jones and her husband, Mike Falzone of Revere, Jason Jones and his wife, Katie Jones of Danvers and her grandchildren; Keara, Ryan, Sofia, Michael, Emma and Charlie as well as many devoted friends and other “family.” She also leaves behind her half-brother, Jay Ray Bullens and was preceded in death by her sister, Caroline Bullens, brother, Richard Bullens and her mother, Madeline Amrhein. No services are planned, instead, there will be a celebration of life. Reach out to family for details.

Lauretta Falzone

Devout Catholic, Proud of Her Faith and Daily Communicant

Family and friends attended a Visitation on Tuesday, February 20th in the Vertuccio Smith & Vazza, Beechwood Home for Funerals, 262 Beach St., Revere for Lauretta J. (LoConte) Falzone, who died on Friday, February 16th at the Lighthouse Nursing Care Center in Revere following a long illness. She was 95 years old. A Funeral Mass was celebrated following the visitation in St. Anthony of Padua Church, 250 Revere St., Revere and interment was in Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett.

Lauretta was born on December 30th, 1928 in Boston to her late parents, Ottone and Concetta (Sciarappa) LoConte. She was one of 10 children who were raised in Dorchester and educated in Boston Public Schools. Lauretta was a graduate of Roxbury High School, Class of 1948. The family then moved to East Boston, and it was there where Lauretta met her husband, Salvatore “Midge” Falzone. They were married in 1956 and later moved to Revere in 1966. Lauretta welcomed her only child, her son Robert, and was a very loving and devoted mother and wife.

Lauretta began working for Sears & Robuck as a clerk in the Catalog Department for over 10 years. She was most proud of her Catholic faith, and she was a devout Catholic and daily communicant. Lauretta enjoyed playing cards with both family and friends. She was a very well-known shopaholic and loved finding a bargain and shopping for others. But her heart was for her family, especially for her grandchildren whom she truly treasured.

She was the beloved wife of the late Salvatore “Midge” Falzone, loving mother of Robert Falzone and his wife, Lisa of Orient Heights, East Boston; cherished grandmother of Jessica L. Fitzgerald and her husband, Daniel of Revere, Brian R. Falzone of Revere, and Vanessa F. Falzone of East Boston; adored great grandmother of Aiden Fitzgerald; dear sister of Carmella Mele of Revere, Al LoConte of East Boston and the late Angelo LoConte, Rose Cimmino, Mary Iozzo, Josephine Aleo, John, Joseph and Matteo LoConte. She is also lovingly survived by many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews.

In lieu of flowers, remembrance may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Joan Santa Anna

March 31, 1937 – February 18, 2024

Joan Santa Anna (Robitaille) of Revere and Stuart, FL passed away peacefully at the Kaplan Family Hospice House on Sunday, February 18, 2024, surrounded by her loved ones.

The beloved wife of the late Gregory Santa Anna, she was ready to be back in his loving arms. She was the devoted mother of Janet Santa Anna and her spouse, Margaret Macrillo, the late Diane Delaney and her husband, Bob Delaney and the late Jimmy Santa Anna.

She is survived by her loving grandchildren: Kellie Capra and her fiancée, Dwight Kenlock, Bobby Delany and his wife, April and the late Michael Delaney; her adored great grandchildren: Ashleigh Derubeis and her husband, Zach, Chloe, Savannah, Brooklyn, Brianna, Lily, Josephine and Eloise and her great, great grandchild, Mallory.

Joan will be sorely missed by many and remembered for the wonderful woman that she was. She loved the beach, shopping, going out to dinner and spending time with friends and family. For the last 25 years, Joan was a snowbird, dividing the year between Revere and Florida. Her friends at Oceanside Condo in Revere and Vista Del Lago in Stuart, Florida will remember the laughs and good times. Joan made us laugh and her smile was infectious. A kind, caring and generous woman is how you would describe Joan.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Monday, February 26th at 11 a.m. at Our Lady of the Assumption Church, 758 Salem Street, Lynnfield. Immediately following Mass, a Celebration of Life gathering will be held at Spinelli’s in Peabody. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude’s Research Hospital www.stjude.org. As it is the Season of Lent, please omit flowers.

Mary Porzio

“Mema” – She Was the Epitome of an Italian Grandmother

Family and friends are invited to attend a Funeral Service on Saturday, March 2nd, at 1 p.m. in the Vertuccio Smith & Vazza, Beechwood Home for Funerals, 262 Beach St., Revere for Mary A. (Marcantonio) Porzio, who passed away peacefully on Wednesday, January 31 at 98 years old. Visiting hours will immediately follow until 3 p.m. Interment will be private.

Mary is survived by her two children, her daughter, Linda Porzio and her husband, Thomas Finigan of Maryland, her son, Gene Porzio Sr. and his partner, Cynthia Gasik of Beverly, her two beloved grandchildren; her grandson, Gene Porzio Jr., and her granddaughter, Erica Porzio and Erica’s wife, Vladislava Vologodskaya of Revere. Mary is also survived by three great- grandchildren; Silas, Nathan, and Isabella Porzio of Gloucester.

Mary was born on March 24, 1925, in East Boston to Gaetano Marcantonio and Vincenza Marcantonio (nee Stravata), Italian immigrants from Gaeta, Campania, Italy. Mary had six siblings: Gaetano “Guy” Marcantonio Jr. (U.S. WWII Veteran and POW), Andrew Marcantonio, Yolanda “Linda” Marcantonio, Josephine Marcantonio, Rose Juliano, and Julia “Chicky” Homsy, and Benjamino Marcantonio, (who passed away as an infant.)

Mary was a single mother who raised her two children in East Boston until 1969. In 1969, Mary purchased a single-family home on Central Avenue in Revere for her and her children, where she would reside for the remainder of her life creating decades of traditions and memories with her family.

Mary worked as a seamstress/garment worker and was a dedicated union member for the ILGWU (International Ladies Garment Workers Union) up until the late 1990’s. She later worked for Forecaster of Boston (Womens Coat and Garment Co.) until her retirement at the age of 72.

Mary was dedicated to her family and was a wonderful grandmother to her grandchildren who she loved deeply. She was known to her grandchildren, as “Mema.” This nickname was coined by her grandson, Gene Jr. when he was a small child and it stuck, she was “Mema” to Gene and Erica, always. Mema was the epitome of an Italian grandmother. Mary “Mema” created solidarity for her family through practiced family traditions, and her Italian cooking. Mary instilled culture and values through her many decades of cooking, baking, and congregation of family members at her dinner table. Later in life, Mary dedicated herself to her grandchildren and aided in their development. During her later years Mema shared her family recipes with her granddaughter, Erica and taught her granddaughter how to make these recipes to continue the family tradition.

Mary loved her sweets. Mary not only cooked until the age of 90 years old, she also baked homemade Italian cookies, pastries, and desserts for her family. Her favorite pastry to eat was an Italian Paragina, in fact, nothing made her happier! She loved lemons and oranges, Lilac, and laughed. She had a good sense of humor. She was a woman of her own rite; she had her ways, and she was adamant. She had a sassy personality coupled with a heart of pure love. She was a Survivor. She loved feeding the birds, she loved children and animals, and she found great peace in sitting in the summer sunshine on her porch and enjoying a good book.

Mary was so very loved by her children and grandchildren. She will be deeply missed. The love, values, and traditions that she instilled in her family will forever continue in her memory, for generations to come. We love you Mema.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to Mystic Valley Elder Services, 300 Commercial St., #19, Malden, MA 02148.

Carol Manning

Graduate of Immaculate Conception High School, Class of 1958

Family and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Funeral Mass on Thursday, February 22, in the Immaculate Conception Church, 133 Beach St., Revere at 11 a.m. for Carol M. (McCormack) Manning of Revere who died peacefully on Monday, February 12 at the Kaplan Family Hospice House in Danvers. She was 84 years old. Interment will follow in Puritan Lawn Memorial Park, Peabody.

Born in Revere, she was the daughter of the late Michael and Julia (Fitzpatrick) McCormack. Carol was raised and educated in Revere and attended Immaculate Conception School where she became a cheerleader and graduated in 1958. After graduating, she went on to work at the First National Bank of Boston. She later met her husband, David and they were married in 1960. When she had her first child, she left work to be a stay at home mom.

She lived with her father, while her brother, John McCormack, built her a house behind her father’s house on the hill. She had her second child, David, and her third child, Julie. Carol always loved where she grew up and lived. She always said it was “God’s Country”.

Once her children were grown, she went back to work as a crossing guard with the M.D.C. for a few years and then went to work at the Garfield School. She took the civil service test and became a secretary. After retiring, Carol did a lot of sewing, making and designing flags, slipcovers and Raggedy Ann and Andy dolls. Carol loved gardening and designing her yard with many flowers. For many years she sang in the Immaculate Conception Church choir, under the direction of Loraine Zolla. She always felt blessed to have had many years with her husband and family.

She was the beloved wife of the late David P. Manning, Sr., who passed away in 2023, devoted mother of Kathleen J., David P. Jr., and Julie A., all of Revere; cherished grandmother of the late Melissa Ashley Manning; dear sister of Francis X. McCormack of Leominster, John M. McCormack of Boxford, Leo T. McCormack of Billerica, Arlene McGover of Lynnfield and Michael B. McCormack of Naples, Florida.

In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the Immaculate Conception School, 127 Winthrop Ave., Revere, MA 02151.?

Maureen Vietmeier

Retired Licensed Practical Nurse

Family and friends are invited to attend Visiting Hours in the Vertuccio Smith & Vazza, Beechwood Home for Funerals, 262 Beach St., Revere on Thursday, February 22nd from 4 to 7 p.m. for Maureen A. (Hedrick) Vietmeier who passed away on February 14th at 75 years of age. A Funeral Service will be held in the Funeral Home at 7 p.m.

Born in Chelsea, the daughter of Glen and Margaret (Finnegan) Hedrick,

She was raised and educated in Revere and was a graduate of Revere High School. Following high school, Maureen sought a career in nursing and began to work in the field and train to become a nurse. She began working at the Chelsea Soldiers Home where she enrolled in the nursing program there and became a licensed practical nurse. Over her career, she also worked for several nursing homes in the North Shore area.

She and her husband raised their family in Revere and were Revere residents for over 40 years. She loved to be surrounded by her family and took meticulous care of her home. She also loved animals and especially enjoyed time spent with her beloved canine companion “Duke.”

The beloved wife of Harry E. Vietmeier of Revere, she was the devoted mother of Stacy Solivan and her husband, Pedro of Worcester, Mark Vietmeier of Revere and Kristy Saylor and her husband, Matthew of Tewksbury; the cherished grandmother of Noelle, Lukas and Liv and the dear sister of the late Glen Hendrick.

In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to MSPCA-Angell, Attn:

Donations, 350 South Huntington Ave, Boston, MA 02130.

Maryfaith Henderson

January 12, 1947 – February 16, 2024

Maryfaith (Sullivan) Henderson, of Peabody, formerly of Melrose, died peacefully on February 16, at the age of 77. She was born in Boston on January 12, 1947 to the late Thomas and Catherine (Culleton) Sullivan. Maryfaith was raised in Revere and graduated from Revere High School. She lived in Malden and Boston for a few years before settling in Melrose in 1976. She worked as a secretary at Sexton & Donahue Real Estate in Melrose for 27 years. She was known for her dry wit, the sincere interest she took in others, and the warmth she showed everyone around her. She’ll always be remembered as a dedicated wife and mother and a faithful and cherished friend to many. Maryfaith was the beloved wife of the late Ralph “Jim” Henderson, the loving mother of Kathryn A. Henderson of Cambridge and sister of the late Joseph Sullivan. Visiting Hours will be held at the Gately Funeral Home, 79 W. Foster St., Melrose, on Thursday, February 22, from 4 to 7 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Friday, February 23 at St. Mary’s Church, 4 Herbert St., Melrose. Interment to follow the mass at Puritan Lawn Cemetery, 185 Lake St., Peabody. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Memorial contributions may be made to the Massachusetts Chapter of the American Parkinson Disease Association. To sign online condolence, visit www.gatelyfh.com.