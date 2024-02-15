Revere Hosts Have a Heart and Give a Heart Ceremony

The City of Revere held a Have A Heart and Give A Heart Event Feb. 9 in the City Council Chambers.

The event recognized those who have been organ donors and to encourage residents to sign up to be an organ donor.

Mayor Patrick Keefe, an organ donor who donated a kidney to his mother, Lucille Keefe, 24 years ago, delivered the opening remarks at the ceremony. Keefe encouraged residents to register to become an organ donor.

Pictured at the Have A Heart and Give A Heart Ceremony are, from left, Ward 5 Councillor Angela Guarino-Sawaya, Rep. Jessica Giannino, Revere resident Bob Sawyer, a heart transplant recipient, New England Donor Services Government Relations Director Matt Boger, Mayor Patrick Keefe, and Sen. Lydia Edwards.

“We have a hero right here in City Hall and their recipient is able to meet their hero and know their hero,” said New England Donor Services Government Relations Director Matt Boger in recognizing Mayor Keefe’s donation of his kidney to his mother.

“I’m so thankful that I was able to extend and help her,” said Mayor Keefe.

Calling organ donation “an important cause,” Rep. Jessica Giannino presented a Commonwealth of Massachusetts Citation to Matt Boger “in recognition of your efforts to educate the public about organ donation as well as helping to save and enhance lives by encouraging others to register as organ donors.”