Undefeated Revere Middle School Girls’ Basketball Wins GBL Championship

By Melissa Randall

The Revere Middle School Lady Pats came away with an impressive 28-17 win over Medford on Wednesday to become the GBL Champions. The win capped off an undefeated season and playoff run of 12-0. In front of a packed crowd at the Susan B. Anthony Gymnasium, including Mayor Patrick Keefe, the team jumped out to an early lead. However, the Medford girls came barreling back. At one point, Medford went ahead by a point. However, the Lady Patriots would not be denied a victory or the championship trophy.

The team was led by Co-Captains Allyson Olliviera and Rebecca Mercado, both 8th graders from Rumney Marsh Academy and third year players for the Lady Pats. Both girls will be attending Revere High School next year.

Along with Olliviera and Mercado, the team also included returners and 8th graders Valentina Cruz (SBA) and Andrea Basta (GMS) and 7th Grader Addison Ulwick (GMS). Cruz will also attend Revere High School next year. Basta will be attending St. Mary’s in Lynn on a full scholarship as a Garrity Scholar.

Three talented 6th graders joined the team this year including Alana Trinidad from Rumney Marsh Academy and Sofia Correia Muriel and Mariana Lopez Marin from Garfield Middle Schools. They will be returning next year leaving the team with a solid foundation. The Lady Pats also have several newcomers rounding out the roster including first time players 8th graders Valery Hurtado (GMS) and Sharon Oliva Folgar (RMA), and 7th graders Siobhan Zierten (SBA) and Isabella Guerrero and Yasmeen Khamis.

The Lady Pats were recognized at halftime by the Revere High School Lady Pats during their Senior Night on Thursday and played in a team scrimmage at RHS.

They are coached by Melissa Moore-Randall who is also the Middle School Cross Country Coach and a 3rd grade teacher at the Whelan School.