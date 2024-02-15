Obituaries 02-14-2024

Eileen (Babe) Walsh Cammarata

Loving Mother, Grandmother, Great-Grandmother and Friend

Eileen “Babe” Walsh Cammarata passed away Feb. 11 at Lighthouse in Revere after a courageous fight and will like no other (As a True Townie). Eileen “Babe” was born Jan. 3, 1936 to Eileen Dow Walsh and James Walsh of Charlestown MA.

Eileen was named Babe by her oldest brother James “Jig” and was the best big sister to her baby brother Paul “PJ”.

Eileen “Babe” married the love of her life

Salvatore “Buddy”

Cammarata April 12, 1958. Babe embarked on the most challenging career anyone could choose, the mother to her four children.

Eileen “Babe” is survived by her daughters and sons-in-law; Kim and Dennis Hanton, Deb and Tom DiGregorio,

Eileen Cammarata of Revere and her son John Cammarata of Lynnfield, her cherished grandchildren; Dennis Hanton and Tania Cornelio, Haley and Patrick Lindquist, Thomas DiGregorio and Johanna Marmoucha, James Hanton and Samantha Harrington, John DiGregorio, Ella and Eva Cammarata and her loving great grandchildren; Charlotte and Oliver

Hanton, and Julian

DiGregorio. Babe is also survived by her brother and sister-in-law Paul PJ and Linda Walsh as well as her brother-in-law

Vincent “Sonny” Cammarata along with many nieces and nephews.

Babe’s fiery personality was only matched by her runway red hair.

Her circle of friends that could be found every Tuesday night at

DeMaino’s stayed by her side until the end.

Lighthouse Nursing Care facility and Compassus were with Babe throughout her recent journey. The family is so appreciative for all the care and kindness she received. A Visitation will be held at St. Mary of the Assumption Parish, 670 Washington Ave, Revere on Thursday, Feb.15, 2024 from 10:30 am to 12:00 pm followed by a Mass at 12 p.m. Relatives and friends are kindly invited. Interment Woodlawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to Compassus790 Turnpike Street #202 North Andover MA 01845 www.compassus.com.

Babe is a legend and it’s the laughter we will remember, “For the Way We Were”.

“Love You More”

“Wink Wink”

Theresa Del Grosso

Devout Catholic

Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend a Funeral Mass at 11 a.m. Saturday, February 17 at St. Anthony of Padua Church, 250 Revere St., Revere (Visiting Hours are respectfully omitted) for Theresa L. Del Grosso who died on Monday, February 12th at the Kaplan Family Hospice in Danvers following a long illness. She was 93 years old. Interment will immediately follow in Holy Cross Cemetery, Malden.

Theresa was born in Boston on May 24, 1930 to the late Pasquale “Pat”

Del Grosso and Pasqualine “Lena” (Brogna) Del Grosso. She, along with her sisters, were raised in East Boston until the family settled in Revere in 1946. Theresa was educated in East Boston Public Schools.

As a young woman, Theresa began working at Hy–Sil in Revere, then she was hired at Jordan Marsh Department Store in Boston’s Downtown Crossing in the gift-wrapping department. She was known for creating beautiful bows and later even made them for her church. Theresa later began working for Gillette Corporation in South Boston in the Sales Department where her career spanned over 40 years, and she was well known and loved by her colleagues across the country.

Theresa was a devout Catholic and was also a CCD teacher at Immaculate Conception Church in Revere. She served as a lector and would also attend Novena Masses at St. Anthony’s and prayed for everyone, even those she didn’t know.

Theresa was an avid reader, often reading three to four books per week. She was dedicated to her parents and when they were elderly, she cared for them as well as her sister Barbara as her health declined. Family was always most important to her and she loved and cherished them all.

She was the beloved sister of Anne S. Osgood of Revere and her late husband, Robert A. Osgood, Sr. and the late Barbara C. Del Grosso, Rita Bordonaro and her husband, Vincenzo Bordonaro and Rose Sullivan and her husband, Edward Sullivan.

She is also lovingly survived by many nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, great grandnieces and great grandnephews.

In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105.

The staff at Vertuccio Smith & Vazza Beechwood Funeral Home is most honored to have assisted the family in completing funeral arrangements. For an online guestbook, please visit: www.vertucciosmithvazza.com.

Genevieve “Jenny” Murray

She Loved Her Family Very Much and Cherished Her Time With Them

Family and friends attended Visiting Hours on Monday, February 12th in the Vertuccio Smith & Vazza, Beechwood Home for Funerals, 262 Beach St., Revere for Genevieve M. “Jenny” (Szarek) Murray who died at her home in Revere on Monday, February 5th following a long illness. She would have celebrated her 92nd birthday on February 25th. Her funeral service was conducted from the funeral home on Tuesday, February 13th followed by interment in Puritan Lawn Memorial Park, Peabody.

Jenny was born to her late parents, Joseph P. Szarek and Mary (Urbanek) Szarek in Chicopee, MA. She was one of three children who were raised and educated in Chelsea. Jenny was a graduate of Chelsea High School, Class of 1950. It was in 1951 that Jenny came to live in Revere and several years later, on May 6, 1956, she married the love of her life, Charles F. Murray. She and Charlie lived in her family home on Beach Street and together they proudly raised their two sons.

Jenny’s working career was with Temp Agencies, mostly in downtown Boston in administrative roles. She was an extremely talented knitter and crocheter, gifting many blankets and sweaters to family and friends throughout the years. She was an avid bowler and a member of the Tiger Mixed League for many years at Town Line Ten Pin in Malden. Jenny loved her family very much and cherished her time with them. She will be sorely missed.

She was the beloved wife of 59 years to the late Charles F. Murray, loving mother of Charles P. “Chuck” and his wife, Jacqueline of Newfields, New Hampshire and Christopher P. “Chris” Murray and his wife, Darlene of Malden; cherished grandmother of Kayleigh M. Davis and her husband, Matthew of Epping, New Hampshire, Melissa R. Murray of Hooksett, New Hampshire, Alexa J. Murray and Nicholas J. Murray, both of Malden and great grandmother of Logan; the sister of the late Thaddeus K. Szarek and Charles B. Szarek. She is also survived by her dear brothers in law, John Murray and Richard “Skip” Murray and many nieces and nephews, including Fred McDonough of Revere whom she affectionately referred to as her third son.

In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. To send online condolences, please visit: www.vertucciosmithvazza.com. Funeral arrangements entrusted to the care and direction of the Vertuccio Smith & Vazza, Beechwood Home for Funerals.

Rosalind Bossi

Longtime Assistant Food Director at the Don Orione Home in East Boston

Funeral Services were held privately for Rosalind F. (Carver) Bossi who passed away peacefully in the comfort of her home on February 5th at 82 years of age.

Born in Somerville, she was raised in the Somerville and Cambridge area and attended schools in Cambridge where she was a graduate of Cambridge Rindge & Latin School.

In 1961, she married Carmen J. Bossi and the couple began their family and settled in East Boston. After the passing of her husband, she took residence in Revere, where she remained for the past 31 years.

Rosalind was a devoted wife and mother and she also worked for over 30 years at the Don Orione Home in East Boston as an Assistant Food Service Director. She loved to travel and enjoyed spending time with her family.

Rosalind was an animal lover and enjoyed the company of dogs, always having dogs in the home throughout her life. She was a very generous person and supported numerous charities over the years.

She was the beloved wife of the late Carmen J. Bossi, devoted mother of Joseph C. Bossi and Marie F. Bossi, both of Revere; dear sister of Bruce Carver and his wife, Cathy of Groton, Connecticut and the late Russell A. Carver of Somerville.

Remembrances may be made to St. Jude? Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. To send online condolences, please visit ? www.vertucciosmithvazza.com?.

Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the care and directionof the Vertuccio Smith & Vazza, Beechwood Home for Funerals.

Angelina “Chickie” Bramante

Former Hairdresser and Long Time Revere Crossing Guard

Angelina “Chickie” (Terrazzano) Bramante passed unexpectedly on February 8 at the age of 84. She was born in Revere and graduated from Revere High School.

Chickie started her career as a hairdresser at Filenes and continued at Jordan Marsh and Panzettis in Boston. She also served as a crossing guard for the Revere Public School system. She was proud to say that she crossed many children over 37 years and enjoyed every moment. Chickie loved to entertain her family and friends. She also loved to travel and spend quality time with her family.

Chickie was the loving wife of the late Dominic Bramante and the daughter of the late Antonio and Mary Terrazzano. She was the loving sister of the late Albert Terrazzano Sr. and his wife, Carmella, the late Marie and her husband, Joe Papasodora and the late Irene Terrazzano. She was also the loving aunt of Albert Terrazzano Jr. and his wife, Cynthia, Denise and her late husband, Sgt. Peter Papasodora; great aunt to Anthony Terrazzano, Taylor Papasodora and her fiancé, Anthony Fabbo, John Papasodora and his fiancée, Aliza Anderson and Joseph Papasodora. She also leaves behind many loving cousins.

Funeral Services will be held in the Paul Buonfiglio & Sons – Bruno Funeral Home, 128 Revere Street, Revere on Friday, February 16 at 11:30 a.m. Relatives and friends are kindly invited. Visitation will be from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Entombment will be in Woodlawn Mausoleum. For guestbook, please visit www.Buonfiglio.com.

Sharon Glover

Graduate of RHS, Class of 1964

Sharon K. Glover, 77, passed away peacefully on February 10, in Portsmouth, NH.

Born in Everett in 1946, Sharon was the daughter of the late Harold and Marion (Colella) McKinney and the wife of the late Robert Glover, with whom she shared 54 years of marriage.

Sharon grew up in Revere, graduating from Revere High School in 1964. She was a proud resident of Revere, having resided here for most of her life until moving to New Hampshire several years ago.

She is survived by her sons, Brian Glover and his partner, Anissa Spring, of Epping, Nh, Mark Glover and his wife, Michelle, of Seabrook, Nh, granddaughter, Morgan Glover, her brother, Robert McKinney and his wife, Pamela, and her niece, Kati. She was predeceased by her grandson, Tyler Glover.

Services will be private for the family. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Sharon’s memory to the American Heart Association. For guestbook, please visit www.Buonfiglio.com.

Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno Funeral Home, Revere

John DeRosa Jr.

February 24, 1948 – February 11, 2024

John DeRosa Jr., formerly of Malden, passed away at the age of 75 at home in Omaha, NE, surrounded by his loving family.

He was the cherished son of the late John “Jake” DeRosa and Ruth (McLaughlin) DeRosa of Revere and a loving son-in-law to the late Edith M. Hafferty of Sebring, Florida. He is survived by his beloved wife of 54 years, Mary E. (Hafferty) DeRosa.

John’s legacy of love extends through his devoted daughters, Felicia (DeRosa) Midkiff and her husband, Troy Midkiff of Beverly, and Dr. Nicole DeRosa and her husband, Dr. James Padussis of Omaha, NE. His zest for life will forever be remembered by his precious grandchildren, John and Violet Midkiff, as well as by numerous nieces and nephews.

John was a veteran of the U.S. Navy and proudly served during the Vietnam War. He was an aviation enthusiast and a retired jet engine technician for General Electric, Lynn, where he was employed for over 48 years.

A visitation will be held at O’Donnell Cremations -Funerals – Celebrations, 84 Washington Square, (at Salem Common) Salem, MA 01970, on Saturday, February 17th from 12 to 4 p.m. Parking is available behind the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Peaceful Hearts Hospice, https://peacefulheartsomaha.com/donate/ in John’s name. To share a memory or offer a condolence please visit www.odonnellfuneralservice.com.

Janice Mahoney

Of Revere

Janice M. Mahoney of Revere passed away at the Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston on February 7. She was 86 years old.

Born in Winthrop, she was the beloved daughter of the late Mary (Adamson) and Thomas Devine, the devoted wife of the late Robert C. Mahoney and the loving mother of Debbie Mackey and her husband, Tim of Peabody, Robert Mahoney and his wife, Gina of Revere, Edward Mahoney and his wife, Marybeth of Harrison, Maine, Thomas Mahoney and his wife, Deborah of Salem, New Hampshire, Maureen Mahoney, Kevin Mahoney, Mary Mahoney and her partner, Kathy Kelley, all of Revere, Bobby Martino of Malden and the late Michael “Mike” Mahoney of Revere; dear sister of the late Dolores White, Margaret Kennedy and Thomas Devine; cherished grandmother of Robert, Timothy, Kaitlyn, Edward, Karissa, Sean, Brianna, Joey, Robbie, Gianna, Jennea, Samantha, Dylan, Brian, Cody, Domenic, Daria, Kevin, Michael and Kayla. She is also survived by 18 great grandchildren.

The funeral was conducted from the Caggiano-O’Maley-Frazier Funeral Home, Winthrop on Tuesday, February 13 followed by a Funeral Mass in St. John the Evangelist Church, Winthrop. Services concluded with the interment in the Cross Street section of Winthrop Cemetery.

To sign the online guestbook, go to www.caggianofuneralhome.com.