RHS Robotics Team Competes Against Other Schools in Event

By Melissa Moore-Randall

On January 13, six NUTRONS FTC teams, including Revere High School’s Robotics Club, participated in the Battle of Lexington, a competitive event that saw these teams facing off against various others from across Massachusetts.

RHS Robotics Club participated in a local competition.

RHS Senior Sergio Osorio who is handling the media portion of the club said, Throughout the competition, the students showcased their problem-solving skills, adeptly handling unexpected issues with their robots. In the qualifying rounds, two NUTRONS FTC teams emerged among the top four seeds: FTC Team AEONs secured the number 1 seed, while FTC Team Cheesy Bots claimed the third seed. As the competition moved into the elimination phase, four NUTRONS FTC teams advanced to the elimination bracket. Notably, Team AEONs demonstrated remarkable performance, eliminating other NUTRONS FTC teams and progressing through the bracket without a single defeat. Ultimately, they faced three other NUTRONS FTC teams in the finals, securing victory and maintaining an undefeated record throughout the entire event. In addition to their triumph, the NUTRONS FTC team BananaBots was awarded the Design Award, while Team AEONs received the Innovation Award, further highlighting their exceptional achievements. ”

Revere High Principal Christopher Bowen continues to be amazed by the great work of the team. “Josh Miranda and his group of innovative Robotics Team members have done it again, and continue to make us proud at RHS. We should all be inspired by the countless hours that our students (and the adults that support them) give to making this program the success that it has become over the years.”

Last year, the team placed second at the 2023 FIRST World Championship in Houston, Texas. They were just one point shy of first place. The competition included 974 robotics teams from 59 countries competing across all levels of FIRST programs from grades K-12. Their second place finish was out of 619 qualifying teams from across the globe.

Founded in 1997, The NUTRONs are represented by thirty-three students in grades 7 through 12 from Revere High School, Brookline High School, Boston Latin School and Noble and Greenough School with 71% of their diverse membership being minorities with 18 different languages spoken.

Yearly costs for competitions run from $15,000 to $20,000 which are usually covered out-of-pocket or grant funding. As a result, the program could use donations to continue to fund their competitions and programs. If you’d like more information about the NUTRONs or to find out how you can help, please visit www.nutrons.com or email: [email protected].