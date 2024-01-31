A Beloved Resident: Council To Honor Carol Tye With Certificate of Commendation

By Adam Swift

The City Council unanimously approved awarding a Certificate of Commendation to one of its most beloved residents Monday night.

Councillors Juan Pablo Jaramillo and Robert Haas, III presented the motion to present the certificate to Carol Tye in recognition of her life-long dedication to the City of Revere, its students, civic life, and public education throughout her career as a school teacher, union president, Superintendent of Public Schools, and School Committeewoman.

Former Supt. of Schools and School Committeewoman Carol Tye (left), who will be honored at the Feb. 12 Council meeting for her many years of public service, is pictured with Dr. Kathryn Schulte Graham at Monday’s City Council meeting.

While the official presentation of the certificate will take place at the council’s Feb. 12 meeting, Tye was on hand to hear the vote and to get a preview of some of the praise she has earned from the council and the public.

“What better day to do this motion in particular for someone who has dedicated her entire life to empowering the young people in the city?” said Jaramillo following the council’s vote on the site selection for a new high school.

Haas, III said you would be hard pressed to find someone who is a better representative of Revere and what the city stands for.

Ward 2 Councillor Ira Novoselsky said he has known Tye since he was a student and she was a student teacher.

“I’m proud of her, I always have been proud of her, she’s been one of my idols and I just love her,” said Novoselsky.

A number of councillors said they would have more to say about Tye’s service to the city at the Feb. 12 commendation presentation.

“Ms. Tye, I know we have had our differences this past year, but I want you to know that you are a hero in my home,” said Council President Anthony Cogliandro. “If it was not for your words to my mother when she was a young girl who didn’t believe she could be both an athlete and someone who was intelligent, if it was not for you, I would not be here. Thank you.”