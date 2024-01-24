RHS Sports Roundup

Lady Patriots Corral Mustangs; Tied for First

The Revere High girls basketball team turned in one of the most impressive defensive performances in many years en route to a decisive 37-23 triumph over Greater Boston League rival Medford last Thursday at the Merullo Fieldhouse.

The Lady Mustangs, who had defeated the Lady Patriots 45-37 in their first meeting this season, entered the contest in a three-way tie with Revere and Lynn Classical for first place and had been averaging 42 points per game this season en route to compiling a 10-2 overall record.

However, Revere turned the tables in the rematch, expanding a three-point halftime lead with some timely offensive production after the intermission that resulted in a runaway victory.

Alisha Jean turned in a superb effort with a near double-double of nine points and nine rebounds. Nisrin Sekkat also hit for nine points. Senior captain Haley Belloise did her job, adding five points, dishing out five assists, and making three steals. Shayna Smith also turned in a solid performance with seven points and six rebounds.

“Our second matchup against Medford, with our full squad back and healthy, led us to a win,” said first-year RHS head coach Ariana Rivera, whose squad now stands at 7-2 in the GBL (8-5 overall) as they prepare to enter the final third of the season. “We started the game with poor tempo, only being up by three going into the second half. Our play in the second half was a lot more crisp and we were able to pull away toward the fourth quarter.”

Rivera and her crew were scheduled to meet GBL rivals Chelsea last night (Tuesday) and Malden tomorrow (Thursday). They will host non-league opponent Greater Lowell on Monday.

RHS Boys Look To Get Back on Track

The Revere High boys basketball team made the short trip to Greater Boston League (GBL) rival Medford last Thursday looking to repeat their 50-43 victory earlier in the season, but the Mustangs turned the tables in the rematch to claim a 59-53 triumph.

Medford came out on fire, with the Patriots also playing up-tempo in an effort to get their offense going early to match the Mustangs. Junior guard Josh Mercado (5 points, 3 steals) drained a three-pointer, senior center Amir Yamani (3 points, 5 rebounds) made a fast break layup, and senior reserve Ryan El Babor drove to the hoop for two.

The Patriots did all they could to stay with the hot-shooting Mustangs, with senior co-captain Luke Ellis (7 points) making a putback and junior guard Ethan Day (18 points, 5 rebounds) making three baskets in the lane, but Revere trailed 26-15 to end the first quarter.

The Patriots did a much better job defensively in the second period to slow down Medford, Junior guard Sami Mghizou hit a corner three-pointer, junior guard Avi Lung (5 points, 5 assists, 2 steals) scored on the fast break, and Day and Ellis made a few more baskets to cut into the lead, but Revere still trailed 34-27 at halftime.

The third quarter had a much different feel to it as both teams made adjustments on defense after the intermission and both had a hard time putting together any offense. Mercado hit another jump shot, Day got to the basket a few more times, and Ellis hit an elbow jumper, but that was all the Patriots could come up with, as they entered the fourth period still trailing, 46-36.

Revere made a nice run early in the final quarter behind junior forward Erick Mayorga (4 points), who had two nice baskets inside. Sophomore forward Sean Burnett (6 points, 4 rebounds, 2 blocks) also gave Revere a spark off of the bench, scoring all of his points in a two-minute span.

The Patriots moved to within four points, 53-49, with 4:24 remaining, but the Mustangs responded with a few baskets of their own. Revere came right back with a Luke Ellis three-pointer, Yamani and Lung each made a free throw, and Day sank another floater over the defense, but it was not enough to get over the proverbial hump.

The Patriots then were forced to foul a few times down the stretch to stop the clock, but the Mustangs converted on their free throws and held on for the 59-53 win.

Coach David Leary and his crew, who now stand at 3-8 on the season, were scheduled to make the short trip southward to Chelsea for Round II of the Battle of Broadway last night (Tuesday). They will host GBL foe Malden tomorrow (Thursday) evening at 7:00 and will make the long trek to non-league opponent Greater Lowell next Monday.

Two New RHS Girls’ Records Set at D-1 Relay Meet

Two new Revere High School girls indoor track and field records were set this past weekend at the Division 1 State Relay Meet held at the Reggie Lewis Track and Athletic Center in Boston.

In the shot-put competition, the trio of Ashley Chandler, Francoise Kodjo, and Caleigh Joyce established the new school mark.

Francoise led the team, with her best throw being 25–10.75.” Ashley was close behind with a throw of 23’-0” and freshman Caleigh Joyce’s best throw was 20’-10.5.” In total, the school record they set was 21.26 meters.

“In past years this had been an uncontested event for Revere,” said RHS head coach Racquel MacDonald. “In a shot-put relay all team participants must hit at least 20 feet on their first throw. It definitely was nerve-wracking for the girls, but they all hit over 20 feet and were able to set the record.

“Our throwers continue to improve each week and I am really looking forward to seeing how they finish out the season,” MacDonald added.

The second RHS school record to be set in the relays came in the Distance Medley Relay (1200, 400, 800, 1 mile). The quartet of Hiba El Bzyouy (1200), Rania Hamdani (400), Gemma Stamatopoulos (800), and Olivia Rupp (mile) ran a time of 15:07.23, eclipsing the former school record that was set nine years ago by almost 20 seconds.

“This was after half of the team had already run other relays earlier in the meet,” noted MacDonald. “I’m confident this group can continue to break this record come outdoor season on fresh legs. This is the third school record broken this season for our girls and it is so exciting watching them put their mark in RHS history. It is so well deserved!”

MacDonald and her crew, who stand at 5-0 in dual meets and are in prime position to claim a Greater Boston League (GBL) title, were scheduled to conclude their dual-meet season with a tri-meet yesterday (Tuesday) evening against GBL foes Medford (which also stands at 5-0) and Everett.