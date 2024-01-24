Obituaries 01-24-2024

Gregory P. Simone

He Cherished His Family and Is Now in Heaven With His Parents.

Family and friends attended visiting hours on Monday, January 22nd in the Vertuccio Smith & Vazza Beechwood Home for Funerals, 262 Beach St., Revere for Gregory P. Simone who died on Thursday, January 18th at the Care Dimensions Hospice House in Lincoln, following a brief battle with cancer. He was 62 years old. His funeral was conducted from the funeral home on Tuesday, January 23rd and interment immediately followed in Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett.

Greg was born in Winthrop on August 25th, 1961 to the late Peter S. and Elizabeth R. “Betty” (McLaughlin) Simone. Greg was one of four children. He was raised and educated in Revere.

Greg was a graduate of Northeast Vocational School, Class of 1979, with a focus on Autobody Repair. For many years, Greg worked in the autobody business, mastering his craft, He eventually owned and operated his very own autobody shop, G.P.S. Autobody. Greg later changed his career path and began a career in retail. During this time in Greg’s life, he was a father to his son and daughter and a loving son to his parents and his brother and two sisters. He was a man who cherished his family and it showed.

Greg also loved riding his bicycle all over Revere, and especially at the beach.

Greg was diagnosed with cancer less than a year ago, and tried to battle the best he could. He had the love and support of his family around him, but like many, he lost the battle. He is in heaven with his parents.

He was the beloved father of Gregory P. Simone, Jr. and his companion, Jayne Sweeney and Victoria E. Thompson and her husband, Tom Thompson; the cherished brother of Chris Simone and his wife, Patricia A., Dawn E. Stanwood and her husband, Jeff and Lynn M. Ristino and her husband, Boston Fire Deputy Chief Paul Ristino. He is also lovingly survived by several nieces, nephews, cousins and his best friend, Erik Goodwin.

In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to Care Dimensions, 75 Sylvan St. Suite B-102 Danvers, MA 01923. ?

Linda Botticelli

Graduate of RHS, Class of 1959

Family and friends attended a Funeral Mass on Monday, January 22nd in St. Anthony of Padua Church, 250 Revere St., Revere for Linda (Alexander) Botticelli, who died on Thursday, January 18th at the Melrose – Wakefield Hospital in Melrose, following a brief illness. She would have celebrated her 82nd birthday on February 12th. Entombment followed in Holy Cross Cemetery – Community Mausoleum, Malden.

Linda was born in Malden to the late Alfred L. Alexander, Sr. and Agnes (Cirqua) Alexander. She was one of three children and the only girl. Linda was raised and educated in Revere and was a graduate of Revere High School, Class of 1959.

She worked briefly before she married the love of her life, Joseph “Joe” Botticelli, Jr. on January 21, 1962. Both Linda and Joe settled in Saugus, where Linda became a homemaker. She took great pride and pleasure in maintaining their home and being a wife. Linda worked a great deal in the garden, tending to her flowers and around the property., She also enjoyed decorating and making her home beautiful and welcoming.

Linda also helped care for her parents as they became elderly and ill. She always remained very close to her brothers and sisters-in-law, as well as her nieces and nephews. She also remained extremely close to a group of her high school friends and would often have monthly luncheons and many frequent talks. Linda never had any of her own children, but she had the great pleasure of watching and taking care of a wonderful little girl, who Linda became most fond of, Jennifer. Linda would remain very close to her, throughout her life.

Linda returned to the workforce as a bank teller for Eastern Bank in Lynnfield for almost 10 years. In her retirement, she cared for her husband, Joe while he was ailing, then passed away on February 23, 2021. Linda then moved to Melrose, where she has been for the past six months.

She was the beloved wife of 59 years to the late Joseph Botticelli, Jr., loving sister of Alfred L. Alexander, Jr. and his late wife, Carole of Chicago, IL, Reynold “Rennie” R. Alexander and his wife, Gail of No. Reading. She is also lovingly survived by several nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews and her close loved one, Jennifer Entwistle.

In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to The National Kidney Foundation, 209 W. Centre St., Natick, MA 01760. ?

Dottie Galli

She Loved Her Home, Flower Garden and Family

Dottie Galli of Revere entered into rest on January 16 at the age of 97.?

She grew up in Revere, graduated from Revere High School and raised her family in Revere.

Dottie worked at Modine paint in Chelsea as a young lady where she met her best friend of 65 years, Fannie. Later she was a ticket girl at the Revere Theatre where she met her future husband, Anthony “Tony” Galli who was the movie projectionist. They married on May 2, 1947. Dottie then went to work for the family business, Galli’s Market where she made many friends.

Later on in life, she helped out at dancing school. She loved the children and made friends with all the moms. She truly enjoyed that so much.

They always enjoyed going to Lake Winnipesaukee with their boat and with family. Her famous saying was “Come on in for a nice cup of coffee!”

We will all miss her so much and most of all her great stories.

She loved her home, flower garden and family.

The beloved wife of the late Anthony “Tony” Galli, she was the devoted mother of Doreen Bennett and her husband, Bob Bennett, cherished grandmother of Kerrie Wilson and her husband, Walker Wilson, the loving sister of the late Joseph Armando and Richard Sasso and her treasured sister, Elena Ginnetti and dear daughter of the late Gaetano Sasso and Clementina (Caputo)Sasso.

A funeral service was held on Tuesday, January 23 at Buonfiglio Funeral Home, 128 Revere, Street, Revere with interment at Holy Cross Cemetery in Malden.

Patsy Sforza

Retired President of Broadway National Bank in Revere

Patsy Sforza of Revere entered into rest on January 21. He was born in 1936 in Chelsea to the late Pasquale Sforza and Catherine (Sachetta) Sforza and was the beloved husband of 50 years to the late Elaine (Orsini) Sforza of Revere.

Pat was raised in Revere, attended Revere High School and was a graduate of the Class of 1954. He went on to attend Boston University and graduated in 1958 with a degree in Finance.

Pat was a hardworking man for his family who he was totally devoted to. He was very present in his family’s lives and was a constant support for them through the years. He helped run the family business, Sforza Farm of West Newbury which he thoroughly enjoyed. He worked in Malden for several years at Malden Jewelers and First National Bank of Malden, then in Revere as Bank President of Broadway National Bank, until retiring in 2005.

He and his wife loved to travel and visited several places in the US and abroad, as well as several cruises to the Islands. Pat was an avid reader and Patriots fan, he enjoyed spending time with friends and family in Wells, ME. He will be truly missed by all who knew him.

He is survived by his son, David Sforza and his partner, Deanna Fitzgerald of Revere. He was also the father of the late Paul Sforza and Joseph Sforza. He also leaves his sister, Anna Marie Walsh and her late husband, Joseph Walsh of Beverly, his brother, Charles Sforza and his wife, Joanne of Byfield. He was the brother of the late Fredrick Sforza of West Newbury and the grandfather of Alexander Sforza and the late Kaitlyn Sforza of Illinois. He is also lovingly survived by several loving uncles, aunts, nieces, nephews, cousins and great grandchildren.

A funeral service for Pat will be held January 29 from 9 to 10:30 a.m. at the Buonfiglio Funeral Home 128 Revere Street, Revere followed by a Funeral Mass at Saint Anthony’s Parish in Revere. Burial will be at Woodlawn Cemetery in Everett.

In lieu of flowers, you may make a donation in Pat’s name to Saint Jude’s Children’s Hospital. www.stjude.org.

Marie Oldoni

Retired City of Revere Assistant Treasurer and Revere City Credit Union

Marie E. (Copithorne) Oldoni, 92, died on Saturday, January 20th at the Pilgrim Rehab & Nursing Center in Peabody, following a long illness.

Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend Visiting Hours on Friday, January 26th from 9 to 11 a.m. in the Vertuccio Smith & Vazza, Beechwood Home for Funerals, 262 Beach St., Revere. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated, following the visitation in the Immaculate Conception Church, 133 Beach St., Revere at 11:30 a.m. Interment will immediately follow but will be held privately.

Marie was born on May 29, 1931 in Boston to the late John and Mary (Jacobus) Copithorne. She was one of four children, who were raised in Somerville, Malden and Brighton. She was educated in parochial schools, St. Joseph’s School in Maplewood Square, then the Little Flower School in Somerville and was a graduate of St. Clements High School, Class of 1949.

On February 24, 1954, Marie married the love of her life, Alfred Oldoni. The couple later settled in Revere where they raised their three children. Marie was a fun-loving mother, who raised her children with values and respect. Her family and home were paramount, in which she took great pride. She later returned to the workforce and was the assistant treasurer for the City of Revere for 20 years. After she retired, she went back to work for the city, this time as a secretary for the Revere City Credit Union, for another 12 years before retiring again.

Marie enjoyed reading, it was a passion of hers. She would read all types of books and novels. In her later years, she moved to Rowley to be closer to her children. Marie cherished being with her family and enjoyed all the time she spent with them, making wonderful memories together.

She was the beloved wife of 52 years to the late Retired Revere Firefighter Alfred J. Oldoni, the loving mother of Retired Revere Firefighter Kevin M. Oldoni and his wife, Annette of Cotuit, Karen M. Oldoni and her companion, Edward DeStefano of Buzzards Bay, and Kristopher M. Oldoni and his wife, Sara of Rowley; cherished grandmother of Collin Oldoni of Reading and Isabella M. Oldoni of Rowley. She was the dear sister of Elaine Regan of Ft. Myers, FL and the late Joan H. Doherty and Paul F. “Coop” Copithorne. She is also lovingly survived by several nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews.

In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105.

Susan Beth Gooley Crocker

Owned Reds Hair Salon Who Always Found the Good in Everyone

Susan Gooley (Gigi) Crocker passed away January 21st peacefully at her home surrounded by her family.

Her greatest accomplishment was being a mother to her three children, Charro, Julian and Matt, a Gigi to her six grandchildren: Jake, Sofie, Eloise, Max, Eli and Emmett, a loving wife to her husband, John for 44 years, best friends with her son-in-law, Jay, a sister to nine siblings, a loving aunt to many nieces and nephews and the owner of her pride and joy, Reds Hair Salon that she proudly opened 26 years ago and has passed on to her daughter after her retirement four years ago.

She was so strong and resilient despite all her challenges in life and fiercely loved everyone she met, especially her family and their friends. She loved animals and nature, but to be honest, she loved everything and everyone so deeply. She was an amazing artist and passed that talent on to her two sons and grandchildren. She always found the good in everyone and taught us all how to love just as hard. She will be missed beyond comprehension but will watch over us all. The only thing deeper than the pain of losing you was our love for you.

A celebration of life will be held at the Buonfiglio Funeral Home, 128 Revere Street, Revere on Saturday January 27th from 12 Noon to 2 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, gifts may be made to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute in memory of Ritchie Strangie to support cancer research and patient care at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284 or via jimmyfund.org/gift (https://danafarber.jimmyfund.org/site/Donation2?df_id=2101&mfc_pref=T&2101.donation=form1)

