RHS Sports Roundup

New Look for Boys Basketball

The 2024 Revere High boys basketball team will have some new faces this season after the Patriots graduated their entire starting five from last year’s squad. Head coach David Leary, who is in his eighth season at the helm of the Patriot program, will be leaning on the experience of his six returning players from last year, especially early in the season.

The Patriots will be led by a pair of senior captains. Senior co-captain Andrew Leone will give the team toughness, tenacity on the boards and defense, while showing his versatility on offense scoring from the inside and outside. Senior co-captain Luke Ellis, a sharp-shooting forward with good size, will be a rim protector and rebounder and can stretch the floor with his three-point shooting. Both captains are four-year players in the program.

Junior guard Ethan Day, who had a nice sophomore season coming off the bench, will have an increased role with his ability to get to the basket and knock down jump shots, while Leary will be looking to junior guard Josh Mercado to drive opposing guards crazy with his on-ball pressure defense. Josh also can knock down shots from the perimeter.

Junior forward Erick Mayorga is strong and will be tough around the basket on both ends of the floor and senior forward Ryan El Babor will give Revere energy off the bench and can get to the basket.

The new faces on the team consist of senior center Amir Yemani, who is very long and athletic and who can block shots, defend, and rebound. Junior point guard Avi Lung can handle the ball, has excellent court vision, and can get to the basket. Senior guard Domenic Belmonte is a good three-point shooter, while sophomore forward Sean Burnett shows great promise with his length, athleticism, and ability to knock down shots. Junior Sami Mhizou rounds out the varsity roster.

The Patriots have engaged in a few pre-season scrimmages to help them prepare for the upcoming season, taking on KIPP Academy and Lynn Tech as well as Saugus and Watertown.

Leary and assistant coaches John Leone, Bob Sullivan, and Alex Green are looking forward to working with the new group and can see the potential they may have if they continue to build chemistry.

“The kids are working hard and are excited to get the season going,” said Leary. “We do have some experience which always helps and hopefully our younger guys get comfortable playing with those guys. We just need to stack the days, improve, and learn each day what our strengths and weaknesses are. It’s a very coachable group. They are getting along really well on and off the floor and have all of their goals ahead of them. It should be a fun year!”

Revere opens its season next Tuesday at Lynn Classical at 7 p.m. and then will return to Lynn next Thursday to take on Lynn English. The Patriots will meet all seven of their Greater Boston League rivals (Lynn English, Lynn Classical, Chelsea, Everett, Medford, Malden, and Somerville) twice each. Revere will round out its 20-game schedule with contests against four non-league opponents in the Patriot Holiday and President’s Day vacation tournaments, plus home-and-home encounters with Greater Lowell.

New Coach, New Season for RHS Girls; Opener Is This Thursday

The Revere High girls basketball team will open its season tomorrow (Thursday) with a new coach for the 2024 campaign when Ariana Rivera takes the reins of the Lady Patriot basketball program.

“A good number of players are returners this season,” said Rivera. “That being said, our team chemistry has improved. We have a great group of seniors this year who are vocal leaders on and off the court. We anticipate a successful season.”

The 2024 squad will be led by a trio of senior captains, Haley Belloise, Bella Stamatopoulos, and Belma Velic.

Other members of the team are seniors Rocio Gonzalez, Alisha Jean, and Julianna Bolton; juniors Lorena Martinez, Marwa Riad, Nisrin Sekkat, Lea Doucette, and Daniela Murillo; sophomore Shayna Smith; and three girls, junior Salma Zahraoui, sophomore Ikram Bichou, and freshman Sarah Lechhebare, who will play both with the varsity and junior varsity as swing players.

After tomorrow’s opener at Marblehead, Rivera and her crew will host Lynn Classical on Tuesday and Lynn English next Thursday. Both games will tip off at 6:00. The Lady Patriots will meet all seven of their Greater Boston League rivals (Lynn English, Lynn Classical, Chelsea, Everett, Medford, Malden, and Somerville) twice each. They will face two non-league foes in the Patriot Holiday tournament during the Christmas vacation. In addition to Marblehead, other non-league opponents include Notre Dame of Hingham at the TD Garden on January 14, Greater Lowell, and Gloucester to round out their 20-game schedule.