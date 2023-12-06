Early Riser: Eighth Grader Xzavier Chafin of Revere Enjoys an Outstanding Season for the BB&N Football Team

The scouting reports on eighth grader Xzavier Chafin’s athletic talent are eye-opening, and people are taking notice.

Xzavier, son of George Chafin and Lynna Valera-Chafin of Revere, was a starting defensive lineman this season for the BB&N varsity team that captured the New England Prep School Athletic Council (NEPSAC) championship.

Xzavier, who is 6-feet-2 and 235 pounds, started in every game for Coach Mike Willey’s Knights, who completed their season with a victory over Tabor Academy in the John Papas Bowl Game.

Somewhat remarkably, Xzavier Chafin is already projected as one of the elite prospects in the Class of 2028 and is on college football’s radar. In fact, he has an offer from the Division 1 University of Massachusetts Amherst program.

Revere Pop Warner Standout

It was Xzavier’s mother, Lynna, who first registered her son for youth football.

“The truth of the matter is I was a little nervous to sign him up, and my wife signed him up [for the Revere Pop Warner Junior Patriots] when he was five years old,” said George Chafin, who was a high school sports star himself at Northeast Regional.

Xzavier’s skills and potential for excellence were evident throughout his Pop Warner career. He started out as a lineman, but became a quarterback and running back, leading Revere to GBL championship seasons and playoff berths.

Mayor-Elect Keefe Recognized Xzavier’s Strong Work Ethic

Revere Mayor-Elect Patrick Keefe, past president of the Revere Junior Patriots organization, remembers Xzavier’s impressive play in the program.

“I watched Xzavier go through our Pop Warner program as his dad and a few others were coaching him while I was up in the announcer’s booth calling the games,” recalled Keefe. “We called Xzavier, ‘The Bus’ – he was a mini-Jerome Bettis back then. We saw that he towered over opposing players with his strength and skill, even at the ages of 7 and 8. He’s one of the hardest workers I’ve seen in Pop Warner. Xzavier’s parents were reliable and contributed a lot to the organization. They have a really great child there.

“I’ve been following his success at BB&N, and at such a young age to be doing that well, I just look forward to seeing to what level he can take his game. We would love to see him playing football at Revere High, but you know what, it’s what’s best for him, and I think they’ve made a good decision, so I’m happy for them,” concluded Keefe.

A Decision to Attend BB&N

Following his impressive performance at a Mass Elite football showcase, Xzavier was contacted by several prep schools.

“By the time I got to the parking lot, I was already getting emails from coaches,” recalled Lynna. “X (which is her son’s nickname) made noise from Day 1.”

Xzavier and his family visited BB&N in Cambridge and “loved the school environment and the facilities.” Xzavier enrolled at BB&N, a college preparatory school in Cambridge, as a seventh-grade student.

Earning a Varsity Starting Job

BB&N head football Mike Willey, who also is a science teacher at the school, welcomed Xzavier to Knights’ practices in August.

“I had watched him play football in middle school, and he was an excellent player,” said Willey. “We were really excited once he hit eighth grade. We thought he could contribute right away so we brought him up to the varsity. He did a great job during preseason and earned a starting role.”

Chafin was the only non-senior on the Knights’ defensive line. “There were five seniors and ‘X’ in the rotation” related Willey. “He did a great job making plays and executing what we ask him to do. He’s very coachable. He’s an impact guy. He plays with a great motor and he’s physical. He keeps progressing every week. He has a bright future and has earned an offer from the University of Massachusetts as an eighth grader, which is obviously tremendous.”

Praise for the Seniors

Though he’s excited about the college offer from UMass, Xzavier Chafin said his focus right now is on progressing as a football player and student at BB&N, where he is also a member of the basketball team. He’s enjoyed his first season for Coach Mike Willey.

“I had to work hard to earn my job,” said Xzavier. “It was exciting to be a starter right away. I can’t say enough about the seniors and how they welcomed me in 100 percent. The whole ‘D’ line consisted of seniors, except for me, and they’ve done a great job mentoring me. And our coaching staff is awesome. Coach Willey is hard on us, but that’s because he loved us. I’m learned so much from him.”

Proud Parents are on the Journey

George Chafin and Lynna Valera-Chafin attended each of Xzavier’s football games this season, rooting for their athletically gifted son and the rest of the Knights.

“We’re very proud of Xzavier and the work that he has put in,” said George. “He has a great work ethic and the drive. We’re so happy because he gets good grades and he’s a gentleman. The best part I love about him is that he’s our son at home and we have our father-son discussions, and then when I go out, everybody I talk to tells me, ‘Your son is such a gentleman.’ “I tell him, ‘Xzavier, when you’re not with us, and you’re doing the right thing, that means the world to your mother and me.’’’

Xzavier ‘X’ Chafin is making everyone proud, both on and off the football field where his future is especially bright.